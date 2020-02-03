The export welcomes another player: Real Madrid star Gareth Bale

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Gareth Bale, the Welsh star of Real Madrid (perhaps in the process of flying to other shores, eligible for the landing at Tottenham), has decided to follow the path of many of its colleagues, jumping into the export area and inaugurating the organization Ellevens Esports in collaboration with 38 Entertainment Group.

The businessman Jonathan Kark and the footballer Larry Cohen (unrecognized by us, since he plays in the South African and Lithuanian national teams) are the co-founders of 38 Entertainment Group.

To start, the organization will be present on EA's football team, after having recruited a team that will compete in the FIFA eWorld Cup.

The leaders of Ellevens Esports have already announced that they will also seek to expand into Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Rocket League is Fortnite over the next few months.

Bale he spoke of the decision to jump into this particular sector, expressing, moreover, the concepts that everyone always says: "On the field, my goal is always to win. With Ellevens Esports, that winning attitude is equally important. There are similarities between football and export in that it takes dedication and sacrifice to reach the highest levels. I am looking to recruit a world-class team of players for Ellevens in a variety of games. Finding new talent is an exciting part of the process and it has been really exciting to be involved in selecting our player lineup so far!"

Jonathan Kark he added: "We anticipate further growth in this international phenomenon and are actively seeking to raise additional capital in complementary activities within the export ecosystem".