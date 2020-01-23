The explanation of former Betis players about their income and cash

Share it:

Three former players of Betis have passed this Thursday by the Audiencia of Navarra to testify at the trial for the alleged damage of parties by Osasuna. Among the irregular payments that are trying to clarify are the 400,000 euros supposedly paid to Betis players to win a clash against Valladolid and another 250,000 to be lost in Pamplona.

In response to their lawyers, the three have tried to justify the income and amounts of cash they had for allegedly being related to those alleged threats.

Antonio Amaya has indicated that "he always" liked having "money at home" and that is the reason why he stayed the 13,000 he received for the sale of a car, since He was "very capricious" and changed vehicles "every five or six months." "I have never had a payroll at the bank in Rayo Vallecano, and I got used to living with cash. I prefer to have the money at home," he said. The Madrid said that at that time, they also touched him "thousand and one euros in the casino".

The turn was for Jordi Figueras, who only also answered the questions of his lawyer. The former Betis player denied knowing any Osasuna manager. On "two anomalous operations "included in the patrimonial report on their accounts made by the Tax Agency. One was an income of 11,125 euros by his then fellow Betis, Antonio Adam, as a wedding gift. Here he commented that this entry was a mistake by the goalkeeper since "had not noticed and had scored zero more ". "I made a return transfer because he wanted to give me 1,125 euros," he said. The second income, of 3,670 euros, Figueras has attributed to cash given by guests on their wedding day. An amount that, subsequently, entered into the account of which he is the holder together with his partner and son.

Finally, Xavi Torres has declared that, like the other two defendants, he has only answered the questions of his lawyer and that he has also denied knowing Vizcay, Peralta, Maquírrian or the rest of the defendants, except for his former Betis companions . He explained that in the first half of 2014 traveled "many times to Madrid" because he went "a lot" to a clinic to fix "his mouth", to visit his former doctor of Getafe and for an operation of his partner.

He has also been asked about the purchase of a boat in a boat show in Valencia. The former Betis player has indicated that comes "from a family of fishermen" and that, following the death of his grandfather, they removed "the mooring" so he decided to buy a boat "to relive those childhood memories."

In this regard, he explained that he had the money for this purchase because "in the previous summer," as he was "about to buy several times," I withdrew money, just like his father. "A money that I took from my account and the savings that I have obtained in my football performance", has added.

In the same way, he has justified the realization of different reimbursements "in opportune moments" in which they were about to be done "with that boat" and that, finally, he made an income of 20,000 euros to the yacht club to contract the mooring.