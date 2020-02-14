The expensive and eccentric gift Hailey has given Justin Bieber for Valentine's Day

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Hailey and Justin Bieber, who are in one of their best moments, have spared no expense for Valentine's Day.

The interpreter has launched today its new and expected album, ‘Changes’.

Valentine's Day Get the best of ourselves, makes us tender, melancholic and why not, extremely consumerist. All in the name of love, yes. Something like that must have thought Hailey when checking your movements in the bank account after having given to Justin Bieber a practical and very expensive ice cream with embedded crystals that cost a whopping $ 10,000 – about 9,223 euros. The figure, of which there are only 10 in the world, has been carried out by the artist Dan Life, someone who sounds quite like you because he is also one of Kylie Jenner's favorite sculptors. In fact, he is responsible for the Beanie Baby figure that the billionaire bought for 11,000 euros last December in a gallery where, incidentally, Bieber also performed. "Art" available only to a few.

A toy with which, of course, can not even play, but that will have brightened the afternoon that just this February 14th released his new album, ‘Changes’, his first album in five years. So any detail is little! In case you are curious, this is the blissful ice cream.

Dan Life, the creator of ‘ice cream’ is now one of the most important graphic artists in Los Angeles

The work barely measures 27×10 centimeters, enough space so that it can carry more than 12,200 crystals by hand. In case you are interested, there are still three pieces for sale – which are probably sold out thanks to the Belieber fever. Of course, every day it will cost you a little more to find a piece of Dan, since his meteoric career ascends almost for days. Another curiosity is that he was also in charge of designing the high boots in red hue that Shakira wore in the Super Bowl and whose price was 18,450 euros.

Anyway, if you do not want to leave the family inheritance in the detail of Valentine's Day, we propose this other gift that you can make yourself in the kitchen, happy day!