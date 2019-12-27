The expected reunion between the main actors of RBD is the fantasy of the day

Share it:

Sweet Mary Phenomenon: how was his life after RBD and what is he doing now.

‘Go! Live your way ’: the new Netflix series that will alleviate your nostalgia for not knowing where to see bel Rebel’.

Of all the reunions We have lived in recent months, this is undoubtedly one of the most excited. And look that we have seen reunions … The cast of 'Lizzie McGuire' to record the 'reboot', the one of many protagonists of 'Game of Thrones' for the birthday of Emilia Clarke, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt for? Christmas ?, with the unexpected Twilight for some time and with the constants among some actors of 'Harry Potter'.

But if there is something we didn't expect anything today was to see how the six members of RBD they met again and celebrated such a historic moment on Instagram. Anahi, Christopher, Christian, Poncho, Dulce María and Maite have been given HUG (with capital letters) and we are ‘LIVING’ (also with capital letters).

The six members of RBD meet again and share the moment in their Instagram accounts

Everything pointed to it being a normal day until we saw this photo in the profile of Anahí, of ‘Rebel’ and, later, in the rest of RBD band members that put the letter to a generation that we have not yet overcome that is not on Netflix.

"Forever" Anahi wrote under the photo of the reunion. "From other lives✨

Thank you brothers and sisters ❤️, "Christopher wrote under his."6 souls that will never be separated !! 11 years later and love is still intact, this is the real reunion. Dec 2008- Dec 2019 ♾❤️ "was the‘ copy ’of Christian. Poncho, on the other hand, made it clear that this reunion would not mean anything professionally, although in a very affectionate way: "11 years later … Quoting Mai"This is the real reunion, not the one that would obviously be expected to announce, it is not that of numbers, nor is it a business of others, nor does it have signs of pesos, the reunion of the six. Reunion of friends, but not interests". Text that Maite continued with:" Yesterday, seeing each of us in the eyes and being together because we wanted to give ourselves the time that we should have that is priceless, nor does it compare to anything. Being and being genuinely what we are without any other claim than being and being what we were and will always remain; It was a gift of maximum love straight to the heart. I love each one of you, thank you for being my teachers with everything I have with me because yesterday I remembered who we are when we are together. I love you more than ever. "

But the most beautiful message was placed by Dulce María…

Yesterday I returned to my heart 5 bits that 11 years ago were not all together ❤️❤️❤️ that when you see us again in the eyes you only remember how incredible and “bad” you forget. The true reunion of 6 beings that we give everything, that we live a unique and unforgettable story, being together and everything we live made us who we are today in all aspects of our life. Let's say we are made of us ❤️❤️❤️ Thank you Thank you Thank you everyone for joining us !! The energy you feel being all 6 together is very strong! I love you with all my heart and how I always say The true is eternal ❤️