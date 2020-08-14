the expectation for the new protagonist grows

Share it:

The second season of Batwoman will be one of the great protagonists of the DC FanDome television program, the event on August 22 in which all future projects related to the comic book house owned by Warner Bros. will be presented.

Speaking of Batwoman, all the eyes of the fans are on the new interpreter of the protagonist, Javicia Leslie, who replaced Ruby Rose after she left the series after just one season. Instead of doing a recasting, the producers decided to give Leslie a new character, Ryan Wilder, Gotham's second vigilante described as "incredibly skilled and very undisciplined.

To anticipate the event, DC FanDome has unveiled a series of evocative official posters dedicated to the series The CW series, but as you can see at the bottom of the article, that of Batwoman presents only oneimage of the Bat-Signal.

To give a first look at the actress in the role of Batwoman there will therefore be wait for the panel of the DC FanDome, which will be attended by executive producers Caroline Dries and Sarah Schechter and cast members Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Camrus Johnson and Nicole Kang, as well as of course Javicia Leslie.

For more news, here you can find the complete program of the DC FanDome dedicated to the films coming to the cinema (and on HBO Max, in the caste of Snyder Cut from Justice League).