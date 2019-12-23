'The Expanse' is reinvented in Amazon with a sensational season 4 nourished by the best television science fiction

Share it:

'The Expanse' can be perfectly one of the best science fiction series that exist right now. That is why it was a shame that SyFy decided not to continue with it after its third season, but quite a joy that Amazon Prime Video decided to give it a chance commissioning a season 4 and a 5.

A season 4 that is already available on the platform with ten episodes based on 'The burning of Cíbola' (Cibola Burn), the fourth book in the saga of James S.A. Corey (Daniel Abrahams and Ty Franck). Mark Fergus and Hawk Otsby offer us the best science fiction ever On the small screen.

Welcome to Ilo

He Main stage of these new episodes is Ilo / Nueva Terra, one of those habitable worlds discovered after the start of the mysterious ring. There will arrive the crew of the Rocinante, in charge of investigating some mysterious ruins with which the protomolecule could have something to do.

Thus, Holden (Steven Strait), Amos (Wes Chatman), Naomi (Dominique Tipper) and Alex (Cas Anvar) land just to verify that there are great tensions (to put it mildly) between the settlers originals from Ganymede and the workers of the interim company that has the rights to exploit the planet's lithium reserves.

And when I say main stage is that basically there is the whole center of the season. There are other frames, but they seem quite detached, at least at the beginning. An example is Avasarala (Shohreh Aghdashloo), who faces his re-election as Secretary General of the United Nations or Bobbie (Frankie Adams), who is destined for a criminal life on Mars. Normally, considering that, in 'The burning of Cíbola' as I understand it, they are tangential characters.

A magnificent entry point to the series

If there is something that catches the attention of this new season is that It is a great entry point for 'The Expanse'. The first episode is dedicated to quietly presenting the characters and their "quiet" life a few months after closing what we could consider the first act of the series.

The first three seasons is the story of Julie Mao's disappearance, the discovery of the protomolecule and all the destruction around until the activation of the ring. Three seasons clearly policies with the three-way cold war, terrorism and tensions arising from inequality as the center.

This season 4 is still political, but this time it speaks more about colonialism, the "gold rush" and what it carries with it in the sociopolitical context of the solar system. All this in ten chapters that move away from outer space to have their feet on the ground (in Nova Terra, to be specific) for much of the footage but without forgetting everything that has been cooking since the beginning of time.

That we have ten episodes instead of the usual 13 It helps a lot to adjust the rhythm of the story. Sometimes going to simmer they got out of hand and there were some odd episodes. Here they manage to maintain balance by providing a more solid season than usual.

In short, I think 'The Expanse' has returned in full form, as if it had never left. In spite of its construction characteristic of the new megaarco of the saga (of which we are a little less than half), knows how to play with the characters so that the plot begins and develops in the most fluid way possible making its house brand density more welcoming.

I enjoyed the beauty with these episodes that reward the fan both of the adventures of Holden and company and of the genre in a saga as ambitious as it is fascinating.