The Expanse, 5 shows to watch while waiting for the fifth season

There is nothing worse for the fans of a TV series than the interminable wait between one season and another: if it is true that this increases the desire, in fact, it is equally so that it simultaneously increases the frustration for the not being able to know what happened to our favorite characters. True, fans of The Expanse?

The fandom of the series with Thomas Jane is currently in limbo between the fourth and fifth season: in the expectation of these new episodes, however, there are some show with similar atmospheres which in our opinion could make you spend this time in a much faster and more pleasant way.

First of all our top-player: Dark, which ended a few months ago, is in fact probably the best choice for those who want to follow complicated plots set in different times and universes. Another 90 like piece follows Fringe, with its atmospheres à la X-Files that have fascinated many spectators over 5 seasons.

Vikings needs no introduction: the only show on our list devoid of sci-fi elements, it is based on a violent factional struggle that will not fail to fascinate even the most demanding fans; Battlestar Galactica is another historical name of visual entertainment, while the slot for the new entry must certainly be reserved for Raised by Wolves, HBO Max series signed by Ridley Scott.

In short, you have nothing to do but win the embarrassment of choice! To review what has happened so far, however, here is our review of the fourth season of The Expanse.