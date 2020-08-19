Entertainment

The Exorcist, the remake from Warner Bros .: also revealed the release date!

According to a new report from Deadline, the acclaimed horror The Exorcist of William Friedkin will return to the cinema with an official remake produced by Warner Bros. Pictures.

At the moment no further details are known as the news came on the sidelines in a larger report focusing on the announcement of the remake of David Cronenberg's Inseparables starring Rachel Weisz: the note on the remake of The Exorcist present in the Deadline article talks about it as a 'cinematic reboot' and lists it among the various projects currently under development at Warner by the author Morgan Creek.

According to the magazine, the film will arrive in 2021.

Based on the novel by William Peter Blatty, the original film earned not only critical acclaim and near universal recognition of the best horror of all time but also four sequels, the most recent of which was released in theaters in 2005, with FOX having also produced an adaptation in the form of a TV series that ran for two seasons. The original story focuses on a girl who begins to exhibit bizarre behavior that mainstream science fails to explain. A local priest intervenes and conducts an exorcism in the hope of freeing the girl's body from an evil being.

