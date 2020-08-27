The Exorcist: joys and sorrows of one of the most famous horror sagas ever

Share it:

The exorcist, the 1973 horror film directed by William Friedkin entered by right in the history of cinema, it has indelibly marked various generations of spectators (as well as professionals), managing to give new luster to the same horror genre. He then paved the way for a whole series of films on the subject of possession who tried to be inspired by The Exorcist, with more or less successful results.

Despite the unquestionable quality of the first film, the saga has unfortunately lost the compass with the various sequels, unable to even remotely approach the original film and being almost removed from the collective memory.

In this article we will try to do a quick analysis of all the films of The Exorcist, starting from the progenitor to arrive later at perhaps the lowest point of all, that is the prequel The genesis.

Ancient demons

The first film presents the viewer with a simple narrative structure, in which we see the young Regan MacNeil fall victim to the demon Pazuzu who, through a deception, manages to take full control of the child.

From the beginning, the intention of the authors is to focus on a type of prolonged tension, leaving jumpscare almost entirely aside, putting the viewer in front of a really heavy and dramatic situation.

In fact, before reaching the final stage of possession, the film shows us the pain of a mother, Chris MacNeil, who in no way can find a solution to the difficult physical and psychological condition in which the helpless daughter finds herself, unable to react in the face of an apparently invisible and therefore even more frightening evil.

The work compares science and faith without actually putting them in real contrast, showing us a story with supernatural implications in which, however, the same men of the church seem at first to minimize or even ignore the esoteric component.

From this point of view, the characterization work carried out on the character of Father Damien Karras (interpreted by Jason Miller) is really appreciable, given that in several points he will be the one who will try to bring Chris MacNeil back to reality, rationally explaining what could have really affected his daughter, putting aside the otherworldly hypothesis.

But when the possession degenerates, the same Father, finding himself in front of something that the same science cannot find explanation, understands the supernatural threat thus deciding to proceed with the exorcism.

One of the most successful aspects of the film, as also listed in our special dedicated to five works starring the Devil not to be missed, lies in the characterization of the antagonist demon, shown as truly amoral and blasphemous, capable of making fun of everything and everyone (including God himself) through a violent and disturbing way of doing things.

The unearthly force within Regan’s body thus becomes more and more powerful, using the body where it resides as a real playground to be demolished at will, through some of the most iconic sequences of the entire film, including the short scene where the girl goes down the stairs, turned upside down.

The work focuses on a sustained rhythm that grows more and more in intensity, up to the final sequence starring also the famous Lankester Merrin (played by Max von Sydow) more than ever, together with Damien, to complete the exorcism once and for all.

The same ending contributed to making the film a real cinematic cult that, since its release, has met with both the public and the critics.

Heretics and serial killers

If the first chapter has then positively marked the history of cinema, it can be said just as easily that the second film of the saga – considered “junk” by the same director of the first film – has marked its history in negative.

Although in recent years the film has been somewhat resurrected (and re-evaluated), it is still very difficult to find some really interesting ideas within the work.

The Exorcist II – The heretic in fact offers us a rambling plot, unable to amalgamate the numerous elements present in the work, ranging in a casual way from scenes based on an exotic macchiettistico to sequences capable of referring without problems to a type of weird 50s science fiction (above all the machinery to which it is connected Regan) which gives the film an involuntarily comic tone.

The various actors involved and the director himself could not in any way save the film from total collapse, which has sent fans of the first film into a rage since its release.

With a sequel of the genre it was really difficult to do worse, in fact the third chapter, while still presenting many defects, he was able to smooth out some of the main problems of the second film, choosing wisely to ignore what happened previously and placing itself in continuity only with the first chapter.

Paradoxically, however, the will at all costs to connect the film to the brand of The Exorcist inevitably led it to tumble especially from the second half onwards.

In fact, the work begins by immersing us in a completely different setting than in the past, getting much closer to the stylistic features of the crime genre through the investigation of Lieutenant Bill Kinderman, involved in a difficult case of serial crimes with a religious background.

As the plot continues, the forced way in which it becomes more and more evident it was decided to reopen the bridges with the original chapter, focusing on unlikely returns and on some extremely heavy and excessively didactic dialogue sequences.

From a certain point on you will in fact have the impression of finding yourself in front of a real list of notions with a whole series of aspects that would certainly have deserved a more engaging degree of study.

The new failure linked to the saga – capable of generating an alternative version of the third film released only in the United States – has inevitably brought the entire franchise to a forced stop until the last, disastrous, chapter (at least for now) arrived at the cinema.

Problematic Genesis and Bulky Legacy

Venturing into prequel territories is always a big risk, even if in this case the stakes were higher than usual: to bring a successful horror saga back to the fore but supported exclusively by the first and unattainable film, without calculating the sequels in the least.

It is not known why, but the authors of The Genesis it is as if they had taken some concepts from the second chapter to transport them directly into the prequel (released in 2004), going back to focusing on the exoticism card, showing us a young Lankester Merrin struggling with his shaky faith.

Among the many problems of the film there is certainly the didactic way in which any element is presented.

The mere fact that Merrin no longer has faith is reiterated from beginning to end without interruption, almost as if to believe the audience unable to fully understand the concept the first time.

Even the way she was treated the supernatural component is in several places exaggeratedly speckish, complete with a scene in which one of the characters repeatedly draws the tarot card depicting the Devil, trying once again to remind the audience that he is watching a film about evil demons.

The same horror dimension linked to the constant tension of the origins has been eliminated in favor of the splatter.

The latter component is however out of place, through unnecessarily gratuitous violence (although we are talking about a horror film) and scenes capable of entering the history of trash by right, on all the sequence of killer hyenas made in computer graphics.

The only moment able to involve the viewer at least is the final part (of a few minutes), completely disconnected from everything else and able, with due care, to recall for a few brief moments as seen in the first film.

Basically, despite the two sensational previous flops, it was decided not to take advantage of the mistakes made in the past, on the contrary, to point them out on several occasions.

Therefore, looking at the entire franchise, one can only get discouraged by such a superficial management of the key concepts of the saga, starting from issues related to faith and science up to the technical quality achieved by the first film.

Thanks also to the prevailing postmodernism, what remains of the saga today is some jumpscare video on Youtube or some famous parody like the one seen in Scary Movie 2, testifying to how much the same concept of horror has changed in the new generations, capable of finding Paranormal Activity actually much scarier than the first The Exorcist movie.

However, after a long silence, it was once again decided to return to the saga, this time in the format of a TV series that has managed to find again the favor of critics.