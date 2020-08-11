The executive producer wanted a copy of the Bafta award

Share it:

The second season of The End of the F *** ing World managed to convince audiences and critics, so much so that the Bafta award to its production. Dominic Buchanan did not receive the famous statuette, so he decided to write an open letter to denounce the matter.

The series has been nominated and has won in two different categories, the first for best TV series, managing to beat the competition of "The Crown"and for the work of Naomie Ackie, who was awarded in the Best Supporting Actress category for her skill. Dominic Buchanan revealed that he was surprised that only four people received the certificate, while he, who served as executive producer, was not allowed to purchase even a copy of the award.

Dominic Buchanan then wrote a long letter, in which he reveals his disappointment with this choice. His comments were immediately shared by his colleagues, who hope to be able to change the rules of the Bafta and to make him receive the award.

Meanwhile, the numerous fans are waiting to know if a third season of The End of the F *** ing World will be produced, a series present in the Netflix catalog.