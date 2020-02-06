The exclusivity of Final Fantasy 7 Remake also goes to April 2021

Share it:

The recent delay of Final Fantasy VII Remake that the game has been taken from March 3 to April 10 has also affected the year of exclusivity that Square Enix had sasaplanded with Sony so that the title is only available on PS4.

Now users of PC and Xbox One will have to wait until April 10, 2021 to be able to use the complete review and reimagining of the classic JRPG starring Cloud and company.

At the time the producer Yoshinori Kitase told that the additional time will allow the team "a few extra weeks to finish polishing everything"and kept saying"I, on behalf of the whole team, want to apologize to all of you because this means you have to wait a little longer".

Final Fantasy VII was originally released in 1997 and has since been adapted to virtually all modern systems released in recent years. We learned about this much more complete review at E3 of 2015 and in a couple of months we will be seeing how it looks.

Since last E3 2019 we have not stopped seeing material from the game in motion in various presentations. With each new appearance of the game we have discovered all kinds of key moments of the original reinterpreted here.

The last trailer of the game presented the main theme of the game and at the same time some iconic moments such as when Cloud has to dress as a woman. Also mythical characters like Red XIII, the creature called Nanaki and born in Cosmo Canyon.

No doubt in Square Enix they are prepared to give the bell with this game that every time looks better and that seems to hide many surprises even for those who have overcome the original a dozen times, because it will not be an exact recreation of that game.