The exciting reaction of Sheriff after eliminating Real Madrid

The Royal Society has made history after eliminating in the Santiago Bernabeu to Real Madrid in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey. The Real's great game was about to turn around with an express comeback from the whites, however the txuri urdin resisted and will play the semifinals.

One of the great protagonists was Imanol Alguacil, a technician who has his team at the top of the table and in the Copa del Rey eliminates the Madrid giant. With attractive football, with intensity and with youth by flag is leading the Royal Society until the semis of a competition they haven't won since 1987.

Sheriff after the final suffering went to changing rooms, visibly excited and angrily celebrated, the clenched fists, the feat Txuri Urdin. Casemiro is found, who in a gesture of maximum sportsmanship, congratulates him and as soon as he enters the locker room shout expelling all the rage.