The exchange of footballers that Barcelona proposed to Manchester City and that worries Pep Guardiola

FC Barcelona players Jordi Alba, Antoine Griezmann and Nélson Semedo during training (EFE)

The pass market is approaching and clubs are beginning to map out what their rosters will look like next season. However, the coronavirus pandemic has caused several powerful teams to lack sufficient cash to carry out large operations, so they must resort to new strategies to obtain reinforcements.

In this context, Barcelona seems to be betting on an option that was successful a few weeks ago when it announced the signing of the Bosnian Miralem Pjanic: barter. Although in the case of the midfielder of the Juventus there was money on average, although the pass Arthur covered much of the transfer, this time the leadership does not want to pay a single euro.

As published by the Spanish site Sport, ehe Catalan painting wants to repatriate Eric Garcia, a youth who left the farmhouse towards the Manchester City some years ago and that he has not yet renewed his link with the English team, so he could return to the Catalan team. The 19-year-old defender would have received a tempting offer from his current club to extend the link and also the confidence of Josep Guardiola to add minutes with the light blue shirt, but the call from his home seems to weigh more.

Eric García was part of the team that was left out of the FA Cup in the semifinal against Arsenal (Reuters)

In turn, the British cast has among its ranks Joao Cancelo, 26, another footballer who is interested in Barcelona, ​​since his time at Valencia, and who could never adapt to the Premier League. This is where the footballer's agent has intervened, Jorge Mendes. According Sport, the Portuguese representative has proposed to Barcelona an exchange between him and Nelson Semedo, another of his clients, who despite being a starter at the Spanish club, has never convinced the fans. Furthermore, the Portuguese agent has warned that the Manchester City He also wants some money in that barter.

For this reason, the leadership of the Catalan institution has devised a plan that would leave (almost) everyone happy. Nelson Semedo, 26, would go to City in exchange for transfers Joao Cancelo and Eric Garcia, without any amount of money involved. The only downside here is that the English team would lose one of the squad's promises, so perhaps that's why it wants to receive some money. Given this position, it is also taken into account that the young man is the one who intends to leave and that in less than a year he will be left with the pass, if he does not renew, so he could leave without inconvenience.

All this situation for the moment is paralyzed, since both sets are still alive in the Champions League and they will wait to see what results they get in that event and then make future decisions. This more than anything corresponds to a decision by Barcelona, ​​whose coach, Quique Setién, depends on the continental success to continue in the position, according to the same Spanish press has anticipated on several occasions.

Picture culé will face Napoli in the rematch of the last 16 of the Champions League on August 5 in the Camp Nou, after having rescued a 1 to 1 draw in Italy. For his part, the Manchester City must receive the Real Madrid, La Liga champion, with the peace of mind of having won 2 to 1 in the Santiago Bernabeu before the stop of the coronavirus pandemic.

