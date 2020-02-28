The evolution of Getafe and the shots against, which club receives less shots per game?

Share it:

The Getafe It is already taken seriously also in Europe. He has had the team of Jose Bordalás to eliminate a 'almost' finalist of the last edition of the European Cup, the Ajax from Amsterdam, to gain notoriety for the Old Continent. He has done it following his same formula: defense, aggressiveness, and second play.

The 'azulones' signed a double unpublished data to date. Two questions and two answers. The lowest Ajax auction record at home this season? Against him Getafe. Only nine shots. The lowest Ajax auction record away from home this season? Against him Getafe. Only two shots.

The Madrid group reflects week after week an evolution that has accompanied the years. Since Bordalás took command, the number of occasions granted by his team has been drastically reduced, To receive 13.10 shots against each game, to grant 7.72 this course.

"If someone doubts what Getafe did in the first leg, then it bothers me about the boys because it’s a clear attempt to detract from a modest team, why there is nothing more beautiful than a modest team has done a deed like this"Bordalás told the SER chain after the duel against Ajax.

"Getafe is a very uncomfortable rival"Valverde said while training FC Barcelona. "Getafe is especially uncomfortable and complicated, especially at home, "said Aleix Vidal, current Alavés footballer. "It's awkward and difficult", words of Marcellin in his journey through Valencia. All teams know what they face. But many, like Ajax, keep crashing.

Relying on the data to represent the Getafe route also puts in context other factors. Like the fragility in the last line of the Levant or how much the Atletico Madrid awards the ball (when less than five years ago it was impregnable above).

The other club protagonist of this variable is the real Madrid. The 'whites' are the second team that least shots per game receives throughout LaLiga. The Athletic Club podium completes, and above, next to Levante, they are Valencia (very worrying data) and Mallorca.

The truth is that there is a methodology behind. A way of understanding the game that has its results. Getafe is fifth in LaLiga, fighting to enter the UEFA Champions League for the first time in its history and in the knockout stages of the Europa League.

High pressure, discomfort and take the game where they are interested. José Bordalás has led a team that already faces where he goes and does not seem willing to slow down.