The evolution of Berserk in 24 years: comparing images for changes in Miura's style

Kentaro Miura is one of the most famous and talented authors of the manga scene, but also one of the less well-liked for the rhythm with which his ninety piece is published, the popular Berserk. In about thirty years of career, Miura has so far published "only" 359 chapters divided into forty tankobons.

In fact, the author often takes breaks, postponing the publications of Berserk's chapters and keeping fans in suspense. Much of this, it must be said, is also attributable to the spectacular ultra detailed tables that the mangaka inserts in the work. While Miura works with Studio Gaga to speed up Berserk's serialization, a fan notes a detail by comparing the Berserk of 2018 with the 1994 Berserk.

With the latest events, Caska has finally regained her memory and on the island of the Elves is eager to meet Gatsu. This parallels a page from a 1994 chapter where the woman was forced to abandon her fellow soldier, seeing him leave in the snow after defeating Grifis in a clash.

As you can see in the tweet below, Kentaro Miura's style has evolved in an abysmal way. Everything seems different, from the character design, to the postures to the various details of the setting. The image on the left dates back to chapter 40 contained in volume 8 of 1994, the image on the right instead for one of the first chapters of 2018, 355. And you would prefer a Berserk designed as 25 years ago but with a faster publication or you are contests for today's hyper detailed but slow Berserk?