"The evil of the Pinal", Enrique Guzmán reveals "terrible" hobby that his daughter inherited (VIDEO)

The singer Enrique Guzman blamed the family Pinal that your daughter, Alexandra, be adept at plastic surgeries.

In an interview with the program First hand, the rocker said that La Guzmán He has that part from his mother's family.

The Pinal part of Alejandra is love for the scalpel. That is the Pinal part of my daughter that I can't do anything. (…) It is the evil of the Pinal. They love the scalpel, ”he said.

Given the criticism she receives through social networks, Enrique He mentioned that he can't do anything before the fans of Alexandra to the surgeries and mentioned that before so many medical processes, her daughter was already beautiful.

The member of the staging “Jesus Christ Super Star” ruled out undergoing some plastic surgery “for his guns”, since he only goes to doctors when he needs it.

