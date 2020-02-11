Entertainment

The EVA 01 of Neon Genesis Evangelion is unleashed in an action figure of over 1200 euros

February 11, 2020
Maria Rivera
With the end of the Wonder Festival in Japan, each franchise could not fail to enrich itself with new themed objects. Neon Genesis EvangelionObviously, it is part of that stock that has acquired a new merchandising, starting with scale models offered at an exorbitant price to say the least.

The action figures of Evangelion, but more generally the themed objects of the masterpiece of Hideaki Anno, are strongly sold thanks to the popularity of this historical series on national soil. In any case, the last statuette made by the studio 3D Art Master it is offered to the public at an excessively high price.

The model in question, 88 centimeters tall, is made of poly-resin and can be assembled using high-quality magnets. From the photos attached at the bottom of the news, moreover, it is possible to notice the attention to details of the Evangelion 01 unit, portrait in "Berserker" mode after mashing the Angel Sachiel into Shinji's first fight on the field. The figure in question, sculpted by Shinobu Matsumura, is already pre-orderable on the official website at a sum of 1263 euros, to which are added any shipping costs, and will be distributed starting from the month of June.

And you, however, what do you think of this model, do you like it? Let us know, as always, with a comment in the appropriate box below, but not before having a look at the official FUNKO POP of Neon Genesis Evangelion.

