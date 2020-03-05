The European Court of Human Rights rejects Platini's claim

Share it:

The European Court of Human Rights rejected on Thursday the demand of the French Michel Platini, former president of UEFA, against Switzerland for the sanction imposed by FIFA and concluded that "it was not excessive or arbitrary."

The Third Chamber of the European court, which made its decision unanimously, explains that the Swiss Federal Court ruled "in view of the gravity of the offenses committed "by Platini, of the leading position he occupied and of" the need for restore reputation"of football and FIFA.

It considers that the Swiss judicial bodies took into account all the interests at stake to confirm the sanctioning measure adopted by FIFA (eight years of suspension of all activity related to football) and reduced later (a four years) by the Court of Sports Arbitration (TAS).

Therefore, the former captain of the French team "had all the guarantee institutional and internal procedures, which allowed him to challenge FIFA's decision and enforce his complaints. "

Platini was elected in 2007 UEFA president and served as FIFA vice president. This Swiss-based organization opened a disciplinary procedure in 2015 for an alleged salary supplement received in 2011.

According to his conclusions, that complement of almost Two millions of euros and he received it in the framework of a verbal contract with the president of FIFA, for the advisory activities he exercised between 1998 and 2002.

The FIFA Ethics Commission initially sentenced him to eight years of disqualification to carry out any activity linked to national or international football and a fine of 80,000 Swiss francs (about 75,000 euros). The Appeals Commission later reduced the suspension to six years. Platini subsequently resorted to the TAS and claimed that the articles of the FIFA Code of Ethics "did not apply at the time of the commission of the facts" and that the sanction seemed "excessive." The TAS reduced the sanction to four years of disqualification, a period that already has been fulfilled, and 60,000 Swiss francs (about 56,000 euros) fine.

The plaintiff appealed to the Swiss Federal Court, which confirmed the decision of the TAS on the grounds that the ban on charges "did not seem excessive", taking into account the age of Platini (61 years in 2015).

The French sued Switzerland in 2018 before the Strasbourg Court, understanding that his right to a fair trial, which had violated the principle that there can be no penalty that is not contemplated in the regulations and that their right to respect for private and family life was not respected.

Against this decision of inadmissibility no recourse before the Strasbourg Court.