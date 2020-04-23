The Euroleague plans to finish the competition at a single venue in July

The Euroleague takes May 24 as the deadline to decide whether to resume or permanently cancel its competitions. For now, this is the calendar you have set at your meeting this Thursday:

May 24: date to decide the future of the competitions.

May 29 to June 11: quarantine of the teams.

June 12 to July 2: training.

July 4-17: Eurocup matches at a unique venue.

July 4 to 26: Euroleague matches in a single venue (the remaining 54 and a final phase in a single match).

The latest news from the world of sports