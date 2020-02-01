'The Eternal': the Gods come to Marvel

Share it:

If something is becoming clear to us with all the news that is coming about the next Marvel projects, it is that in this phase 4 of films there will be a great cosmic aspect. 'Captain Marvel' He took us into space, something that the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' had already done and, after the events in 'Avengers: Infinity War 'and' Avengers: Endgame ', There is something clear: Thanos is not there just to be the villain on duty, but to prepare the audience for the landing of an upcoming complex saga and galactic proportions: 'The Eternal.'

Kevin Feige, Marvel's boss, He spoke in an interview about what awaits us in the future of Marvel movies, and highlighted the importance of 'The Eternal' in that mastodonic calendar of films:

"Jack Kirby did a wonderful thing with 'The Eternal' in the 60s and 70s, and his stories spanned thousands of years. That's something we haven't done yet … and after 'Avengers: Endgame' is something we want to try ".

Marvel Comics

In addition, at the Comic-Con in Sao Paulo, attendees have been able to see first images (raw, that is, without post-production effects) of the film, with all the characters in action.

This piece first shows Druig (Barry Keoghan) welcoming Sersi (Chan), Ikaris (Madden), Kingo (Nanjiani), Makkari (Ridloff), Sprite (McHugh) and Thena (Jolie), to those who urge to "feel at home". Afterwards, several close-up scenes of various group members in different parts of the world are shown, such as the Ajax of Sakma Hayek riding a horse through a field and the Kingo of Kumail Nanjiani surrounded by dancers in the purest Bollywood style. There are also brief glimpses of the characters' powers, including a scene from Thena (Jolie) kicking "a big ass." And a scene is saved that reveals the romance between Sersi and Ikaris de Madden.

What is the premiere date of 'The Eternal'? And his synopsis? And the cast? And its director? When will we have a trailer or images of the movie?

'The Eternal' Release Date

Marvel has confirmed that it will premiere the movie of 'The Eternal' in 2020. Specifically, The premiere date chosen is November 6, 2020.

Marvel and Disney have a very tight schedule of releases to arrive, with many dates yet to be filled in, and the November 6th We can finally see the movie that plans to revolutionize all Marvel.

'The Eternal' Synopsis

This is the official synopsis of the movie 'The Eternal':

"'Los Eternos' will feature an exciting new Super Heroes team in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: former aliens who have lived secretly on Earth for thousands of years. Continuing the events of 'Avengers: Endgame', an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to meet again and face the oldest enemy of Humanity: the Deviants "

Marvel Comics

These characters were created by Jack kirby for Marvel in 1976. In the comics, the saga of 'the Eternal' began millions of years ago when cosmic beings known as the Celestials, genetically experimented on human beings, creating super-powerful and almost immortal beings, and a more monstrous spice known as' the Deviants'. The two races maintain an eternal power struggle.

This film, in addition, will be the first Marvel that has a protagonist of the LGTBI collective although it is not yet known 100% who it will be.

'The Eternal' Cast

Thanks to the Marvel panel at Comic-Con, We already know what the main cast of the movie 'Los Eternos' will be and what character each one will play:

Alberto E. RodriguezGetty Images

Angelina Jolie as Thena: Marvelite version of Athena. Thanos's cousin.

Marvel Comics

Richard Madden as Ikaris: an Eternal fed with cosmic energy that has psychic abilities.

Marvel Comics

Kit Harington as the Black Knight: descendant of a supervillain and occasional member of the Avengers.

Marvel Comics

Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo: strongly linked to the samurai road in sixteenth-century Japan.

Salma Hayek as Ajak: group leader, expert in close combat.

Marvel Comics

Lauren Ridloff as Makkari: for the Greeks, it was known as Hermes.



Marvel Comics

Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos: brilliant inventor and engineer.

Marvel Comics

Lia McHugh as Sprite: teacher of illusions and a joker, can not grow, so she is trapped in a child body.

Marvel Comics

Don Lee as Gilgamesh: although he is blind, he is a great fighter, in the style of Daredevil.

Marvel Comics

In addition to all these signings, they would be in talks to join the cast Gemma chan, who already played Minn-Erva in 'Captain Marvel', and Barry Keoghan, one of the actors of 'Dunkirk'.

It has also been rumored for a long time that Millie Bobby Brown would be in the movie, but for now the rumors have been denied by the actress herself. Like Keanu Reeves, who has been commenting for a long time that he will be the villain of the film.

'Los Eternos' Director

The movie of 'The Eternal' will be directed by Chloe Zao, director of the recent 'The Rider', critically acclaimed and selected at the Cannes Festival.

The writers Matthew and Ryan Firpo they are taking care of the script, but it’s not going to be the first time we see Eternos in the cinema, since A'Lars was mentioned as Thanos's father in 'Infinity War', and we met Ego, a Celestial, in 'Guardians of the Galaxy vol.2 '.

'The Eternal' Comic



The film could be based slightly on the comic 'The Mighty Thor: The Arrival of the Eternal', which publishes in Spain Panini Comics. Written by Roy Thomas, known as Stan Lee's heir, he transfers the cosmic concepts created by Jack Kirby to the Marvel Universe. The God of Thunder comes into contact with The Eternal and The Deviants. In addition, the war between the gods of the Greek pantheon and the humans who have impersonated them, in which the Asgardians will also be involved, and the origin of Hyperion, the leader of the Supreme Squad, in a tribute to Superman as it has rarely been done from a rival publisher.

Panini Comics The Mighty Thor The Arrival of the Eternal (Marvel Gold) PANINI SPAIN

amazon.es € 22.80





'The Eternal' Trailer

For now, we don't have movie trailers for 'The Eternal.'

'The Eternal' Images



For now, we have no images of the movie of 'The Eternal.' Only the official logo and some filtered photo of the shoot, in addition to the design of the costumes.

Disney





Marvel studios

BespinBulletin

BespinBulletin



