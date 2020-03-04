 The eternal Kingo is infiltrated as a Bollywood movie star, according to Kumail Nanjiani

Share it:

The actor Kumail Nanjiani participated the other day in the Deadline podcast in New hollywood, and in the last minutes of his speech, he dedicated a few words to talk about his participation in the film "Eternals", the second premiere of this 2020 Marvel Studios.

Among the general details offered in his talk, is that they rolled mainly with real / practical effects, and for his part comments that did not work too much on the usual green chroma. Director Chloe Zhao would already be editing the movie for a week, and the cast would even be watching movie clips if they ask. According to Najiani, Zhao was not intimidated by the size of the project.

The most interesting part is when the actor shed some light on the plot of the film, confirming a detail already known thanks to previous filmed footage of the shoot, but also the curiosity of how he relied on the classic Bollywood dance for a particular sequence .

We were sent to Earth thousands of years ago to protect it from these monsters, the Deviants. Much of this happens today. In this point, we have been on Earth for a long time and my character, for example, is like ‘OK, we're supposed to keep a low profile, nobody should know’. So I become a Bollywood movie star, that's my secret identity. We are supposed to keep silent and I have become the biggest movie star in Bollywood.

This revelation does not take us by surprise because the footage shown in the CCXP movie showed Kingo, Nanjiani's character, appeared starring in a Bollywood scene.

I gave months of Bollywood dance classes to prepare for that. I remember that the first time I went to the rehearsal (of the scene) I entered and there were all those people from South Asia … I was immediately moved. I told myself: ‘My God, we went from being none of us (in the Marvel film universe) to so many in one scene’.

Finally, Nanjiani highlighted the diversity of the cast of "Eternals" as one of the most unique aspects of the movie.

We have the first gay superhero, the first superhero in South Asia, the first deaf superhero, the first Korean superhero, all in this Hollywood movie.

"Eternals" It will be released in theaters on November 6, 2020.

Via information | New hollywood