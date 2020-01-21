Entertainment

The Eternal Has New Shooting Images

January 21, 2020
Lisa Durant
Surely you already have it, but this November we will see the Gods of Marvel on the screen. Although there is practically a year left to be able to see Los Eternos for the first time in the MCU, there are many news that we are already having in our possession.

With a cast rather than luxury, this new Marvel story that is already part of Phase 4 will bring together Kit Harington, Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden or SHayek soul, among others. We had already seen them in previous (filtered) images of filming, but we still had some names missing to add to the list. Well now, According to Movieweb, we already have a first glimpse of the Silicon Valley star, Kumail Nanjiani, and the young actress Lia McHugh, Kingo and Sprite respectively. Both appear in current clothing, because we must remember that the plot will happen in this century. Thanks to the arrival, nothing ago, of the official synopsis of 'The Eternal', it was confirmed that this story directed by Chloe Zao, will take place after 'Avengers: Endgame'.

Although we know the season line there is a great gap that has remained open, because as this synopsis says, these new superheroes that have hidden thousands of years will appear after "an unexpected tragedy "that we don't know what it is. Yes it has been confirmed that it will make them have to unite to fight the enemy that we already smelled: Deviants.

We will continue to inform.

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

