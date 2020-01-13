'The Eternal': first images of Kit Harington

Share it:

'Los Eternos' is one of the most anticipated films of 2020. Not only because it is a new Marvel movie, but for what it can mean. The general public does not know them, the synopsis is still quite cryptic, and the main characters are Gods, so that their actions will have, with total certainty, great consequences in the MCU.

In addition, to add more hype to the matter, we have an unbeatable casting with Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden… and Kit Harington, Jon Snow himself in 'Game of Thrones'. The actor will play the Black Knight and is currently immersed in the filming of the film directed by Chloé Zao. So far, we have been able to see several images filtered with Richard Madden and even with Angelina Jolie, but these are the first in which we can clearly see Harington. In this case, accompanied by his partner Gemma Chan

In the images, we see both characters dressed in street, so they are probably trying to go unnoticed among people. In addition, they are very sympathetic so that the rumor that placed a romance between the two characters could be confirmed.