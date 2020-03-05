the essential titles of this edition

Share it:

Genre fans, you are in luck. One more year, the 17th SYFY Fantastic Film Exhibition arrives in Madrid. Sponsored by Sky, all terror addicts have an appointment in the capital to enjoy the best genre cinema this weekend, from March 5-8, at the Palacio de la Prensa Cinema. Today we want to tell you what tapes in your great programming are the essentials for us. We start!

Here you have the complete programming, just in case:

The new Pixar will open the show this year. Set in a suburban fantasy world, Two teenage elf brothers, Ian and Barley Lightfood, embark on a unique adventure. The mission is to discover if there is still some magic in the world that allows them to spend a last day with their father, who died when they were still very young.

'Return to the future'

Classic where there are, the Sample will delight us with a replacement of this mythical film, which we can enjoy on Sunday at 12 in the morning, within the morning section of the sample. In it we will meet the teenager Marty McFly, Doc's friend, a scientist who everyone takes for crazy. When Doc creates a time travel machine, a fortuitous mistake makes Marty reach 1955, the year in which his future parents had not yet met. After preventing your first meeting, you should get them to meet and get married; otherwise, its existence would not be possible.

'The Pool'

This Thai movie pretends to be the new 'Underwater Hell', and it sure succeeds. In it we will see a couple trapped in an abandoned 6-meter deep pool next to a deadly predator.

The filmmakers behind 'Goodnigh, Mommy' return with this disturbing movie. In it we will know the story of a woman (Riley Keough) who is about to become a stepmother. This will be trapped with the two children of his fiancé in the middle of a house away from civilization because of a heavy snowfall. Just when the relationship between the three begins to flourish, the woman adopts a terrifying attitude that comes from the religious indoctrination she suffered in her hard childhood.

There is no festival worth its salt that doesn't have a movie starring Nicolas Cage. In this we will see how a meteorite crashes near the farm of the Gardners, releasing an extraterrestrial organism that turns the quiet rural life of the family into a colorful and hallucinogenic nightmare. One of the most emblematic stories of Lovecraft arrives at the cinema by Nicolas Cage and Richard Stanley.

And if the show has a great opening film, the closing is another of the most anticipated 2020 horror movies. Is about the sequel to 'The Boy', titled ‘The Boy. The Curse of Brahms’. The film stars Katie Holmes and Christopher Convery and tells the story of a young family who moves to a mansion without being aware of the terrifying story that has marked their history for decades. There, the youngest member of the family makes a new friend: a human-shaped doll he calls "Brahms." The film will be released in Spain on April 8.