The essential Netflix series according to the cast of 'Sex Education'

January 22, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The second season of 'Sex Education' has arrived and we freaked out with the messes of Netflix's hottest teens. The series, which places us in a British institute where students are desperate for sexual advice that neither teachers nor parents are providing, has faced a glorious delivery full of wonderful moments and sex. We are fans of the plot and also its cast. Precisely, we have stayed with its protagonists, ESA Mariposa (Otis Milburn), Connor Swindells (Adam Groff), Kedar Williams-Stirling (Jackson Marchetti), Aimee Lou Woods (Aimee Gibbs), Tanya Reynolds (Lily Iglehart) and Patricia Allison (Ola Nyman), to ask what other series are completely addicted to the platform. And the result is a good handful of recommendations that we should consider for our next marathon. Aim, aim.

Some, like Butterfield, bet on the documentary in the spectacular form of 'Our planet', by David Attenborough, that in Fotogramas we already described as the most important series of the year for its environmental message and awareness of the tremendous effects of climate change. Others, like Lou Woods or Reynolds, bet more on comedies such as the lively (and also very sexual) 'Big mouth'or the most fabulous reality TV show,'Queer eye'. From these to 'Mindhunter', going by 'Glow' Y 'Dark', we get the series that we cannot miss on Netflix under any circumstances.

Word of 'Sex Education'.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

