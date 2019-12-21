the essential feminist documentary of Netflix that removes consciences

Share it:

'What the hell is going on?' is the title of the Netflix documentary that, in an hour and a half, reflect on the entire feminist agenda; but it is also just what we asked almost two years ago many women, when we saw what we were able to do the March 8, 2018.

The purple march

That day, for the first time, we filled the great streets and avenues of the main cities of Spain in a peaceful demonstration unprecedented to protest everything we are tired of: gender inequality in all areas of life, sexist violence and the patriarchal system.

The images with crowded streets and dyed purple have not only remained in our memory: also they went around the world, who put the magnifying glass on the day that marked a before and after in this so-called "fourth wave" feminist.

But it's not all that beautiful: at the end of that year the Superior Court of Justice of Navarra issued its ruling on the media case of La Manada: nine years in prison for sexual abuse. And knowing that, we get angry. We get very angry because, as the Supreme Court has ratified afterwards, it was a sexual assault.

And we threw ourselves into the streets again to protest. It was just at that moment when Rosa Márquez and Marta Jaenes they had the idea of shoot a documentary to tell everything that was happening in this country.

The women were not only dissatisfied with a justice that focused on the victim rather than on (in this case) the aggressors, but with the entire system. Rosa and Marta got down to work, and collected testimonials from 40 relevant women from different fields cultural and political to talk about everything that is worrying us half the population.

'What the hell is going on', a necessary work that seeks to raise awareness, not campaign

“It was not hard for us to convince any of the women who appear in the documentary, all of them, including the policies, which have a very tight agenda, showed their willingness to participate. We were very excited to interview feminists whose work we had been following for years; but also to those anonymous women, such as the Kellys or the survivors of sexist violence, ”Rosa Márquez tells us.

In 'What the hell is going on' have political voice of all ideologies, philosophers, writers, journalists, filmmakers, economists, sexologists, activists … all thinking without hairs on the tongue about family, work, motherhood, culture and, in short, all the issues that women with feminist conscience make us stop to reflect and want to try to change.

For me it has been a real pleasure to hear two women speak specifically: the philosopher Ana by Miguel, always right and scathing in his reflections, putting his finger on the sore in what really worries us, and María José Jiménez, the President of the Association of Gypsy Feminists for Diversity, whose organization she did not know. If María José's statements do not make you think that even women themselves, with or without pretending, also self-classify according to our privileges, it is that you have less heart than the Tin Man.

It is also inevitable to stop to think with those women who have more media speakers like Marta Flich, Laura Baena (founder of the Club de Malas Madres), Isa Calderón or Henar Álvarez, and with policies of almost all parties with parliamentary representation, who do not doubt in being honest with Rosa and Marta's camera. It is a documentary to remove consciences, not to campaign.

The directors hardly leave anything in the pipeline: pornography, prostitution, rent bellies, co-responsibility at home, the mental letter, ill-treatment, sexual assault or the glass ceiling are some of the main issues that concern us both in the public and private spheres and how well they reflect in the documentary, but "talking about everything is almost impossible and surely there are things left out."

An unexpected success

"Maybe for the future, 'What the hell is going on 2'?" Marta jokes. Both filmmakers are pleasantly surprised by the reception that the documentary is having, and not only among women: also among men. "There is always some hater in the networks that criticize him without having seen him, but the vast majority have congratulated us and some have even told us that he has changed his point of view after seeing it, and that is the important thing, "they say, proud.

And is not for less. A few days before its premiere on Netflix (November 25) it was screened in Renoir cinemas, in Madrid: many people stayed outside and could not access the room. Although the platform does not publish its viewing figures except for specific exceptions, the truth is that one day after the premiere it had already sneaked into the tab of trends, and now share linear with titles like 'The Irish' or 'Story of a marriage'.

Thank you Rosa, Marta, Carolina and their producer, and Netflix for giving us this hour and a half of testimonials, reflections and beautiful words. See you on March 8, mates.