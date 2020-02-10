The 'error' of the Oscars when presenting Gisela who has all internet debating

Share it:

Gisela was invited to sing at the Oscars a theme from the movie 'Frozen 2', but her appearance has not been without controversy.

The academy has defined its language as 'Castillian' and Twitter is burning

This year, the Oscar 2020 ceremony reserved for us a moment with a national flavor: the performance of Gisela, the former OT contestant, as part of the Elsas 'army' that performed 'Into the Unknown', one of the themes of the Frozen movie 2. The 'triumph' gives voice to the songs of the protagonist, Elsa, in its Spanish version, and therefore she was invited to sing along with Idina Menzel, the American Elsa, and the rest of singers who interpret the songs of Disney film around the world: Denmark, Germany, Japan, Latin America, Norway, Poland and Russia.

But there was a detail of the performance that has not gone unnoticed: during it, the language of Gisela was defined as 'Castilian', while that of the Latin American interpreter Carmen Sarahí as 'Spanish'. Is this a mistake?

Social networks have already begun to burn with this issue and everyone has a burning opinion (yes, apparently this year's gala did not have strong emotions).

Castilian or Spanish: what do we speak in Spain?

It seems clear that the Film Academy wanted to make a distinction between Latin American Spanish and Spain, given that in this case they both sing a song in the same language but in different geographical areas. And, as strange as it sounds to us, The Oscars are right. Thus the Royal Spanish Academy of Language issues the matter:

To designate the common language of Spain and many nations of America, and which is also spoken as their own in other parts of the world, the terms are valid Spanish Y Spanish. The controversy over which of these denominations is more appropriate is now overcome.

Well, we already know: Gisela not only sang great at the Oscars, but also sang at 'Castilian'.