The epic scenes of Dragon Ball Z in the storyboards: the drawings of Goku VS Freezer are online

There are memorable fights that all anime and manga fans know. But no matter what fans are, everyone knows about that fight that was the most epic moment in Dragon Ball Z: Goku against Freeza. The protagonist turned into the legendary Super Saiyan and faced Freeza at maximum power.

But how did it come to composition of that battle of Dragon Ball Z? A Twitter user has uploaded to his account some images that report to some scenes of the anime ranging from Namecc events to those of the arrival of Trunks on Earth today. At the bottom we can therefore see the storyboards of the production of Toei Animation with Freeza observing Goku before being hit, as well as the death of Kulilin by explosion at the hands of the villain.

Obviously, the storyboards are only drafts that are used to give directions to the animators and other people in charge of obtaining the final image to be shown in the anime, as can be seen in the comparison. Which is your favorite scene of Dragon Ball Z and whose creative process would you like to see?

Just in these days, the father of Dragon Ball has completed sixty-five years.