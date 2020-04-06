Entertainment

The epic scenes of Dragon Ball Z in the storyboards: the drawings of Goku VS Freezer are online

April 6, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Share it:

There are memorable fights that all anime and manga fans know. But no matter what fans are, everyone knows about that fight that was the most epic moment in Dragon Ball Z: Goku against Freeza. The protagonist turned into the legendary Super Saiyan and faced Freeza at maximum power.

But how did it come to composition of that battle of Dragon Ball Z? A Twitter user has uploaded to his account some images that report to some scenes of the anime ranging from Namecc events to those of the arrival of Trunks on Earth today. At the bottom we can therefore see the storyboards of the production of Toei Animation with Freeza observing Goku before being hit, as well as the death of Kulilin by explosion at the hands of the villain.

Obviously, the storyboards are only drafts that are used to give directions to the animators and other people in charge of obtaining the final image to be shown in the anime, as can be seen in the comparison. Which is your favorite scene of Dragon Ball Z and whose creative process would you like to see?

READ:  Nintendo prepares something big for Super Mario Bros. for its 35th anniversary

Just in these days, the father of Dragon Ball has completed sixty-five years.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.