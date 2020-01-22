Entertainment

The entire Half-Life franchise becomes free for three months

January 22, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

From this moment until March 30 it will be possible to play the entire Half-Life franchise on Steam without having to pay a single euro. Obviously this promotion is related to Half-Life: Alyx, the ambitious virtual reality title set in one of the most popular franchises in the history of video games.

Catch up on Half-Life for free right now.

In total it is possible to play Half-Life, Half-Life 2 and Half-Life 2: Episode One and Two and can be installed and completed by following this link where the promotion of Valve is detailed.

Steam users received a notification notifying this promotion. It lasted so little that it was published prematurely. Anyway now the announcement is official and you have one of the great franchises of the medium at zero cost in your hands.

"Half-Life: Alex will arrive in March and we are celebrating it prematurely by putting all the Half-Life Collection games free for Steam users, from now until launch day".

The publication clarifies that the games will be available for free for a limited time. Once Alyx goes on sale we can no longer play the games in the main saga. But you have almost three months to go exploring every corner of these iconic stories.

READ:  New images of the set of The Batman show the look of Colin Farrel as Penguin

Half-Life: Alyx is set before the events of Half-Life 2 and stars Alyx Vance, one of the main characters of Half-Life 2 and its episodes. Unlike the other games in the franchise, Alyx will be exclusive of virtual reality devices.

Valve already promised that this new game is for the duration of Half-Life 2 and that it is a video game with a story mode for a player with classic features. With this they tried to make it clear that we are not facing a brief technical demo, an experience in virtual reality or any other prejudice that is had with this type of works.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.