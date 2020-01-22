The entire Half-Life franchise becomes free for three months

Share it:

From this moment until March 30 it will be possible to play the entire Half-Life franchise on Steam without having to pay a single euro. Obviously this promotion is related to Half-Life: Alyx, the ambitious virtual reality title set in one of the most popular franchises in the history of video games.

In total it is possible to play Half-Life, Half-Life 2 and Half-Life 2: Episode One and Two and can be installed and completed by following this link where the promotion of Valve is detailed.

Steam users received a notification notifying this promotion. It lasted so little that it was published prematurely. Anyway now the announcement is official and you have one of the great franchises of the medium at zero cost in your hands.

"Half-Life: Alex will arrive in March and we are celebrating it prematurely by putting all the Half-Life Collection games free for Steam users, from now until launch day".

The publication clarifies that the games will be available for free for a limited time. Once Alyx goes on sale we can no longer play the games in the main saga. But you have almost three months to go exploring every corner of these iconic stories.

Half-Life: Alyx is set before the events of Half-Life 2 and stars Alyx Vance, one of the main characters of Half-Life 2 and its episodes. Unlike the other games in the franchise, Alyx will be exclusive of virtual reality devices.

Valve already promised that this new game is for the duration of Half-Life 2 and that it is a video game with a story mode for a player with classic features. With this they tried to make it clear that we are not facing a brief technical demo, an experience in virtual reality or any other prejudice that is had with this type of works.