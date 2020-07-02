The enigmatic publications of Antoine Griezmann after starring in the controversial episode

Share it:

The picture of Antoine Griezmann is covering the top covers of most of the world's sports media after starring in a controversial episode that occurred during the final minutes of the match in which FC Barcelona drew against Atlético de Madrid.

The Frenchman is giving something to talk about practically without meaning to, since it was the decision of coach Quique Setién, which triggered all kinds of repercussions at enter it at the discount time. Today, both names are in the air, while some question their continuity, others They assure that both will continue in the club.

In the midst of all the speculation and the different voices that arose to pronounce on the case, The footballer himself shared some enigmatic photos on his social networks.

Without saying a word about it, The French striker published a photo together with his wife, in which he is seen to be extremely smiling.. Along with her he put two emojis crying with laughter. Many considered that with the image, which already has more than a million likes, Griezmann rejoices with the stir it caused and for everything that is being talked about.

Subsequently, he returned to pronounce on his Instagram account with a new publication in which He showed himself training happily in FC Barcelona clothing. The emoticons this time were a ball and a lover's face.

These images come after several opinions that were generated in this regard, including that of Quique Setién himself, who assured that he will speak to him but will not apologize: "I understand that he may feel bad, and I also for him, because he is a great professional and a great person."

Despite the situation experienced in the duel against Atlético de Madrid, Griezmann is still the member of the Barça squad that has been present in more games this year. Specifically, he has played at least one minute in 43 of the 44 matches that Barça have played. He just didn't jump onto the field at Barça-Sevilla on Matchday 8 of the League.

In the 3,183 minutes Griezmann has worn the Barça shirt in official matches has scored 14 goals (one every 227 minutes). The last one was on February 25 against Nápoli. in the 57th minute of the first leg of the last 16 of the Champions League. Since then, it has totaled 753 minutes without celebrating.

