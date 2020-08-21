The enigmatic message of Luis Suárez amid doubts about his continuity at Barcelona

Share it:

Luis Suárez published a mysterious message on his social networks (Manu Fernandez / Pool via REUTERS)

The arrival of Ronald Koeman As the team’s new coach, he did not solve the internal crisis that exploded in Barcelona after the historic defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Although the designation of the Holándes DT was produced with the aim of seeking to refound a squad that ended the season without a title, something that had not happened in the culé institution since the 2007-2008 season, the complex situation of several heavyweights of the team and your future will be a tough task to solve.

Beyond the private talk that Koeman himself had with captain Lionel Messi, rumors began to fly over in Catalonia that one of those appointed by the leadership to leave the campus is Luis Suarez, a close friend of Barcelona’s number 10 and the team’s goal man for six seasons now. That is why, in the midst of this situation, the Uruguayan attacker uploaded a mysterious message to their social networks.

“Never forget that you are the architect of your own destiny”, are the words that Suárez published through a poster in the stories of his account Instagram. It is important to note that, a few hours after the end of the duel that took place in Lisbon against the German team, the president of the club, Josep Maria Bartomeu, gave an exclusive interview for the Barca TV channel in which he gave details about the future of the squad and referred to several footballers as non-transferable. Within that select group, current scorer was not mentioned From Barcelona.

The story that Luis Suárez uploaded to his Instagram account

Although the content of the message can be used for different situations of daily life, it is particular Suárez made a publication in this way in time of his family vacations and when a new process was started by the hand of Koeman in the team at who disembarked for the 2014-15 season from Liverpool, England.

In the last hours, the Spanish press has already ruled in different media about what the future of the Uruguayan team forward would be. For example, in the classic TV show called The beach bar, one of his journalists was blunt and indicated that the directors of the Catalan club do not want Suárez in the team for next season. “An offer for a Barcelona player arrived at the club’s offices. The club informed the representative that they have to study the offer yes or yes because the player next year cannot and does not have to continue at the club. The representative let the player know that the will of the club is for him not to be on the squad. The player is Luis Suárez, “said journalist Jota Jordi on TV.

The same media was in charge of confirming that the offer that would have reached the Barcelona offices would come from a former club where the Uruguayan tip already played. One of the potential interested in taking over Suárez’s services would be Ajax, from the Netherlands, who would be willing to pay a sum close to 15 million euros for the pass of the forward who scored 198 goals with the Blaugrana shirt.

Luis Suárez scored one of the two goals in Barcelona’s historic 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich (REUTERS / Rafael Marchante / Pool)

The next few days will be decisive to know what will become of the future of Barcelona. Because beyond the club fired Quique Setién and renewed the position of technical director with a historic former player who shone in the institution, doubts about the continuity of Messi, Suárez and company will keep all the fans of a team that suffered the worst defeat in its entire history just a few days ago.

