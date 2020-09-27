“The engravings have a meaning”

Future episodes of The Boys will contain an epic scene starring Stormfront but not only, since there will be space also for Fiaccola (Lamplighter) and his menacing … lighter.

Shawn Ashmore himself announced it in an interview for Entertainment Weekly: “In future episodes we will know more about his identity and personal tastes. The lighter represents a bit of his position in this world and those engravings are not accidental “.

The writing he refers to is “Titty Commettee” and at this point it is possible that more than one sequence is dedicated to unveiling Fiaccola’s past, his complicated personal life and his relationship with that particular zippo, who must have replaced the flashy torch that the Super wielded at the time when he was part of the Seven.

“I believe that the fact that he is capable of doing the same things with a zippo and with that gigantic and bulky torch say a lot about who he is now compared to when he was in the Seven“, concluded the actor.

We will also have the opportunity to explore his collaboration with the Boys, and who knows if he will be able to win back Frenchie’s trust after the terrible murder he committed years ago. Ashmore also had his say on a hypothetical clash between Torch and Iceman, a character he played in the X-Men franchise.