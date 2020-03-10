Entertainment

The English translator of My Hero Academia explains the use of the word "quirk"

March 10, 2020
Maria Rivera
Adapting a manga or anime can be a difficult job because many factors come into play. Popular series like My Hero Academiajust because they introduce new concepts they need a really painstaking job. Let's see why the word "quirk" was adopted in the English translation.

Caleb Cook, translator of My Hero Academia, explains to us on his Twitter profile that he preferred to use the word "Quirk" because short words are easier to spread on search engines, while long words are a problem for English lettering manga. Furthermore, "quirk" seems to be a more normalizing term, compared to a word like "meta-human" that we often find in Western superhero comics and indicate a very low portion of the population. Precisely because the diffusion of these powers is very large in the world of My Hero Academia, indeed it is normal to have them, we have chosen a more familiar term (in Japanese we use the word "kosei" which stands for "uniqueness"). In the Italian edition of My Hero Academia the Star Comics it also uses the word "quirk" as in English, while the streaming channel of VVVVID uses "uniqueness". Obviously both terms are correct, it depends on your preferences.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway for the anime Yuei Cultural Festival. But Deku is having a bad time trying to stop Gentle Criminal and his assistant La Brava, as we can see in a Kohei Horikoshi sketch of the battle. We also leave you with this captivating Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay.

