“The enemy is not me; support for feminism ”: Eugenio Derbez responds to criticism

Comedian Eugenio Derbez decided to respond to his critics and even described as yellowish to the reporter who interviewed him.

In previous days, the protagonist of The P.luche Family He had said that you can't do comedy "because you can't make jokes anymore."

However, in a video posted on their social networks, Derbez He said he has supported altruistic organizations and told his critics that he is not the enemy, since he also supports the cause of feminism.

I do not tolerate injustice and women in this country have not been served justice. That is why, of course, I support feminism and all women, all Mexicans (…) Do not get confused, the enemy is not me. It is not me who they have to claim, dedicate that time and energy to demanding accounts from those who have the responsibility to stop gender violence and have not done so, ”he said.

Eugene He questioned his critics, asking them if they have made an initiative or if they have faced "the neighbor who hits his wife." He added that he has put the name of our country "on high" with his work.

He noted that who brought the issue of feminism He was the “yellow reporter” who interviewed him during his program presentation LOL. He accused that the journalist took his statements out of context and therefore shared the complete video of his interview.

