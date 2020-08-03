"The ending was secret even for the cast"

Share it:

The shocking ending of The Umbrella Academy 2 left fans of the Netflix series truly speechless but, according to the words of showrunner Steve Blackman, the final plot-twist would have been kept hidden even from the entire cast until the last moment.

The set of The Umbrella Academy was therefore particularly armored for avoid any kind of spoiler not only to external users but also to the same protagonists of the series who at the time of the auditions read bogus scripts:

"When we audition to add more actors to the cast, we don't use our real scripts. We use fake names or codenames, because some fans are so particular. I don't want to judge them, I'm also a fan of many things but, somehow they get their hands on our ideas, through the scripts we use for the audition and spread them. So we have to be very careful to change them, to make sure that people don't get their hands on anythingotherwise we would have serious problems with history. "

The main cast members of the show themselves are subject to strict secrecy criteria, as Blackman continued: "This year we have tried a lot to go digital with scripts – to save paper and do something for the environment but also for prevent them from spreading around".



Then he added: "This year I didn't give the actors the last pages of episode 10 until the last minute so they didn't know the end of the show. And I really wanted to keep it secret from so many people … They only read everything one day before the episode was made. I wanted nothing to leak out. "

