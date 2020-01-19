Entertainment

The ending of the war between Overhaul and the Heroes of My Hero Academia has been revealed

January 18, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The fourth season of My Hero Academia mainly showed the battle between the students of the Yuei high school and the Yakuza, under the leadership of the terrible Villain Overhaul. Midoriya managed to unleash the maximum power of the Quirk he inherited from All Might, thanks also to the help of Eri.

Despite the Heroes managed to prevail over the Shie Hassaikai and the Villain involved in the clash, however, they suffered heavy losses, many more than they could have imagined. The Yakuza had as its core the figure of Overhaul, defeated by the young Deku, and also the Eight Bullets. The number of Heroes who fell in battle and of those injured is very high.

Among the most significant events there are certainly the loss of the Quirk of Lemillion, which occurred during the battle with Kai Chisaki due to a Quirk destroyer bullet, the injuries sustained by Red Riot, Fat Gum and Rock Lock and certainly the devastating death of Sir Nighteye, mentor of Mirio Togata and former assistant of the number 1 All Might.

READ:  Another twist. Second trailer

Nighteye played a significant role during the fourth season of My Hero Academia. Overhaul he may have survived, but his defeat will certainly have repercussions, especially on the its position within the Union of Villains.

The conclusion of the war desired by Overhaul sees the latter being "freed" from Shigaraki and his allies, who will cripple him, and steal the substance that can annihilate the Quirks. If we see Overhaul again it will certainly be in a totally different place from those seen so far.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.