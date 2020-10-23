the ending of each character, from worst to best

The ending of Game of Thrones its millions of fans didn’t like it, it’s well known. Even some actors did not appreciate how the events of the story written by D&D ended, such as Charles Dance who said he was disappointed by the ending of GOT 8, and many others have expressed themselves on the petitions to rewrite the ending.

On our pages we have already talked about the possible alternative endings of Game of Thrones, while today we will try to remember (and classify) how the stories of the main characters ended: we would like to clarify that this is our personal ranking.

In the last position, without a doubt, the fate of Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) e Cersei (Lena Headey) Lannister. As much as the intent was to give them a poetic death, each in the arms of the other (as always was, Cersei’s word), we did not appreciate the fact that Jaime decided to abandon poor Brienne (another character which had an unwelcome ending) and that Cersei suffered an all too generous fate towards her.

Maybe not everyone will agree, but we weren’t even able to appreciate how Bran’s story ended (Isaac Hempstead-Wright). Of course, it became the king of the Seven (or rather you are) kingdom, but the plans for him seemed very different, and involved a more prominent involvement in the defeat of the King of the Night (and its rebirth, as some theories wanted).

Definitely better the ending intended for Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), which has become what he always wanted to be: Hand of the king and adviser. Of course, many of us would have preferred a happy ending also from a love point of view (only we hoped for that famous moment with Sansa?), but we can be satisfied.

Let’s start from an assumption: after what happened in the battle with the King of the Night, any ending would be fine for Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), yet fans have been satisfied to the last by this character, who decides to embark on new adventures and search for what lies west of Westeros. We continue to hope for a spin-off dedicated to her.

It’s true: things should have turned out quite differently. And it is equally true that as the story ended it all seemed too hasty, but a just fate was given to the characters of Jon Snow (Kit Harington) e Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). Daenerys’s death was a necessary event, as needed to happen at Jon’s hand. In addition, over time we have come to appreciate the poignant moment of the death of the mother of dragons, which previously seemed all too casual. Finally, Jon’s fate saw him finally achieve happiness (hopefully), by going to live in the one place that perhaps he truly felt like home, among the Night Guardians and (perhaps) over the barrier with the friend Tormund (Kristofer Hivju) and the beloved direwolf Spectrum.

By far, the ending we most appreciated is that of Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner). Her growth path has been consistent and steady, and has gone from being a spoiled court lady to a strong and independent woman, able to stand up for her people and the values ​​they represent. It could only become the only and legitimate Queen of the North.

What do you think of it? What are the characters who had the best ending in your opinion? Let us know in the comments space!