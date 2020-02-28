Entertainment

The "endearing" photo of Gal Gadot and Brie Larson

February 28, 2020
Lisa Durant
Wonder Woman, Captain Marvel, Gal Gadot, Brie Larson

Warner Bros. / Marvel Studios

Captain Marvel and Wonder Woman have conquered the public with their respective franchises, and although many would consider them rivals in the quest for the supremacy of comic film, the actresses who play the two heroines prove otherwise. For sample are the photos that the actress Gal Gadot shared with Brie Larson promoting love and peace. Both actresses have already taken center stage on Oscar night together with Sigourney Weaver, where they delivered the Oscar to the Best Soundtrack.

ABC's Coverage Of The 92nd Annual Academy Awards - Show

Craig SjodinGetty Images

Patty jenkins He directed 'Wonder Woman' very successfully in 2017, bringing the character back to the top in terms of popularity. The protagonist will return to the attack this year with 'Wonder Woman 1984'. Brie Larson was shown to the world as Captain Marvel just two years later. The first Marvel Studios film with a female protagonist was a success, crossing the billion mark.

Many unfortunately will think that there could be rivalry between the actresses, but the photos shared by Gadot of the Oscars prove otherwise. Apparently both actresses had a lot of fun on the red carpet and seemed to be showing mutual admiration. Gadot was in fact quite concise with the message that accompanied the photographs. "make love and not war".

There is love even if they are from parallel universes.

It will still be a while before we see the second part 'Captain Marvel' hit theaters. At least this spring we will have another of the great protagonists of Marvel alone: ​​'Black Widow'. And on June 5 Diana Prince will return with 'Wonder Woman 1984.

