The endearing Christmas surprise of Liverpool players to their younger fans

The Liverpool Soccer Club shared a video on its social networks in which three of its players, Adrián San Miguel, Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, they passed by a school and gave a nice surprise to some amateur children of Jürgen Klopp.

The faces of the children say it all: their expression of surprise and joy is well worth this gesture of the 'Red' team and of these three players in particular, as some even did not believe it. "Is it really happening? Are you not a hologram? ".

Liverpool's great gesture to remember in these dates of the children, because they are the ones who live the Christmas more excited than other people. Of course these fans will not forget that little time with their idols.