The end of the third season, explained

Sabrina Spellman It has an innate ability to complicate life at a speed of vertigo. In the third season of 'The chilling adventures of Sabrina', one of the most consolidated series of Netflix, the teenage witch played by Kiernan Shipka returns to the streets to try to combine his life at the Greendale Institute (where he has joined the cheerleading team) and his role as a worshiper of Satan Lilith with her aunts Zelda (Miranda Otto) and Hilda (Lucy Davis), who now have the task of rebuilding a Magic Academy that needs a good image wash. Meanwhile, chaos unleashes again with the arrival of strange strangers and the games of thrones in hell, a scenario that we will visit in these new episodes more than ever.

As those who reached the end of the second season will know, Sabrina discovers that her true father was not Edward Spellman, but Lucifer himself, who now claims her as the natural heiress of her throne. However, in one last and intense episode, they manage to catch him inside Nicholas Scratch's body (Gavin Leatherwood), the newly released protagonist's boyfriend, who sacrifices himself to save them all and will be dragged to hell with Lilith (Michelle Gomez), who has occupied the throne as queen taking advantage of the absence of his examante. The mission, towards the end of the season, is clear: rescue Nick from that ordeal and put everything back where it was before. But the pieces have already moved and nothing will ever be the same between the characters.

The third season shows us the consequences of all these events and proposes new challenges (sentimental and magical) To the protagonists. Will the demons of hell accept Lilith? Will Sabrina get Nick back? Can Nick recover from such a traumatic experience? Will the magic academy rise again with the help of the Spellman sisters? Will you find Prudence (Tati Gabrielle) to his father with the help of Ambrose (Chance Perdomo)? Will the relationship between Harvey work (Ross Lynch) and Roz (Jazz Sinclair)? Many questions that have been answered in these new episodes, of which we make a quick summary here before analyze that exciting and complex end that has left us plaid, and that will undoubtedly have even more important consequences in the next season.

(Many spoilers of the third season of 'The Creepy Adventures of Sabrina' from here)

The way to the end

Before getting fully into the explanation of the end, let's make the background clear by separating them into three spaces: hell, fair and academy.

In the first, Hell, a heated dispute has been unleashed after Lilith assumed the throne, since many consider her an illegitimate queen. This forces Sabrina to claim the throne for herself and, claiming to be a minor, appoints Lilith herself regent, a situation with which both win (one can return to her life in the human world while the other can rule the underworld). The problem comes when Caliban appears (Sam Corlett), the self-appointed Prince of Hell, who challenges the sovereign to a duel that cannot be denied, in which they will have to look for three ancient and dangerous relics (Herod's crown, Pontius Pilate's dipper and Judas' silver) to determine who deserves the crown more. Sabrina has no choice but to accept, and a critical moment will come when everyone has achieved an object and it is time to take the third party to undo the tie.

The second of the spaces is the fair, which has arrived new to the city of Greendale for the enjoyment of the youngest. However, something dark is happening with local workers, who turn out to be members of a sect that worship pagan gods and who plan to resurrect one of them to completely destroy Greendale. They only need a virgin person to deliver as a sacrifice, and have found several candidates with Harvey, Theo and Miss Wardwell. His attack will be the main threat of the protagonists of the series, but not the only one.

Finally, the third of the spaces (The academy) is being raised again with the few remaining students and the address of the Spellman sisters, especially from Zelda, who has been appointed director of the institution. The coven needs to change God (Satan is no longer an option), so they decide to pray to Lilith. At least, at the beginning. The presence of the Dark Lord in the dungeons of the building (Sabrina hid it there while figuring out how to separate him from Nick, and finally he succeeds using Father Blackwood as a new vessel) destabilizes all life in the Academy.

All these situations reach their zenith while Sabrina, in her attempt to get the last relic, is trapped inside a stone in a trap set by Caliban. What follows is a series of catastrophic misfortunes: The Prince of Hell takes over the throne and tries to fulfill his electoral promise to invade the Earth, but the pagans (who have activated the Green Man with Harvey's life and have wiped out much of the series cast) make him front and defeat the infernal army. As a result, Hell weakens and the heavenly creatures descend from Heaven to wipe out their antagonistic, leaving the underworld completely empty. Although by that time, Blackwood had already charged Prudence and Zelda, who in turn killed his sister Hilda (with the intention of resuscitating her, something that never happened) when he saw her turned into a human spider because of the heathen. Wow, what has been an apocalypse with all of the law.

Diyah Pear / Netflix

Sabrina's plan, explained

And we get to the last episode of the third season, one of the most amazing in the entire history of the series. Everything has gone to waste and, decades later, a version of Sabrina appears on the scene from the future (The explanation for this is not clear) to free her from her prison in the rock where Caliban left her, exchanging the place for her and asking her to do the same when the appropriate time comes. Thus, back on Earth and thanks to Ambrose being one of the few survivors, he discovers everything that has happened and gets under way to fix it thanks to the clues that his futuristic double has left him, which include collect from hell the relics that they previously collected. He will need them.

The key is in the egg that Blackwood took from Loch Ness, which has the quality of time travel together with the energy of melted relics, which Ambrose turns into a weapon known as morning Star (in English 'morningstar', the satanic last name of the witch). Said and done: Sabrina returns to the past, at the moment in which the pagans have not yet managed to unleash the destruction of Greendale, to prevent their friends from being kidnapped by the merchants and that their aunt Zelda and Prudence are killed. With the help of independent witches who have come to help the coven, they get to fool the heathen to kill the Green Man before he even wakes up and attack them with all their strategic advantage forcing them to leave. Not without before, of course, killing the leaders so they don't think about returning. Problem solved!

Now, do you remember that Sabrina had to rescue herself from the rock again? As well, will not follow the instructions to the letter. This process in which he almost lost his family and friends has made him realize what is really important. And you are not willing to give it up. That does not mean that the throne of hell is going to be left to Caliban. The solution seems simple: if Sabrina is going to meet another Sabrina … Couldn't the roles be shared? Couldn't one go to hell to occupy the throne as Queen and the other continue attending high school classes in Greendale? It seems that if. The third season of the Netflix series ends with not one, but two Sabrinas in the same spacetime. The Sabrina of the past retains that desire to reign, because she has not seen all the tragedies that are yet to come, so it is a cast, perfect? Of papers.

The voice of the reason that punctures this bubble is again, as usual, that of Ambrose, who is shocked when he hears what his cousin has done. "You have created a temporary paradox", he says, one that could create even more chaos than they had before. And, although the earthly and hellish worlds should not come together as regularly as they have in recent weeks, you never know. What if the cake is uncovered and a madness is unleashed between time and reality?