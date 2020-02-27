The end of Song of Horror will arrive in May

Share it:

The fifth and last episode of Song of Horror will be available on Steam from May 14 with him will be closed all the unknowns that for months have been sowing the Spaniards of Protocol Games in this episodic horror game.

As the wait between the last two episodes has been somewhat longer than desired, the developers have been working on an update for episode 4 that turns out to be the largest the game has received to date. It will be available tomorrow, February 28.

The launch of Episode 5, entitled "The Horror and The Song", will be a memorable milestone for Protocol Games. This is explained by the co-founder of the study, Carlos Grupeli: “This is the final episode of an adventure that began almost six years ago. We wanted to breathe some life into the horror genre and create, as players we are, the game we have always wanted to play. ” “The five episodes of Song of Horror are the result of this, and we cannot wait for both the veterans who have played to the previous four chapters, and those who arrive new to the full play, to live the history that we have created and know how it ends. We also want to thank our editor, Raiser Games, for supporting us in the decision to postpone the release of the episode and thus ensure that it meets all our quality standards. ”

In this final episode we will have to visit the Jeremy Hartwood psychiatric hospital and deal with their former patients, because now they wander through its corridors enchanted by the power of The Presence.

This will be the chapter that reveals what unites La Presencia and La Canción, also the one that introduces the character of Lidia and the one that serves, in short, to answer all the questions you have if you have been following this horror story.

In the update of Episode 4 you can find 20 new unique manifestations of The Presence, new cinematic scenes, new collectibles, visual and performance improvements, and more.

The game can be purchased for € 7.99 and the pass with all episodes (including the fifth and last) for € 21.99 on Steam.