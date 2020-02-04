The end of Invincible: the great superheroistic vision of Robert Kirkman

Share it:

These years will be remembered as the most important period for global recognition of the genre superhero. This is due to the "multimedia" guaranteed by the small and the big screen, but it is good not to forget the precious editorial support of the main comic book publishers. We could spend pages to talk about the Marvel phenomenon and DC Comics and their cinematographic counterparts, but trust us if we tell you that like the two world majors there is a company that has performed miracles: let's talk about Image Comics, obviously.

However, the focus of this study is not the glorious American publishing house, but their product which, supported by a top-level team, managed to establish itself far and wide between 2003 and 2018 thanks to a screenplay that is never banal and an unavoidable qualitative crescendo: Invincible. The work was born from the brilliant mind of Robert Kirkman which, despite having to deal in parallel with the likes of The Walking Dead and Outcast (of which we highly recommend reading, do not be frightened by the unsuccessful television series), has finally managed to complete its harmonious superhero vision. To guarantee the diffusion of these works is the Italian publisher SaldaPress: after the ending of The Walking Dead, the latest issue of Invincible arrives in Italy. Basically the end of an era.

A special work



We said, why is Invincible so special? Let's try to make sense of this question with a counter-question as an answer: how can you not read Invincible? We are talking about a work of immense scope, sometimes generational, which has never been able to describe the lights and shadows of modern society as in the last narrative arches. All this, obviously, revisited to be granted to a world full of powerful heroes and as many enemies. A successful cocktail between the sacred and the profane of the comics genre so as to make you, on several occasions, remain displaced by unusual choices full of drama and hilarity at the same time.

Thanks to the recent conclusion of the monthly edition from "newsstand" (there is also the original paperback, excellent in the quality / price / content ratio) published by SaldaPress, of which we take advantage of this article to highlight the excellent work both in the field of quality that of editorial communication, therefore we try to give you one or more reasons to give this work a chance.

Invincible Universe

Invincible tells the story of Mark Grayson and its particular relationship with terrestrial and … alien society. If apparently it could seem a mere clone of Superman, given its power and its extraterrestrial family genesis, the work of Robert Kirkman will have as its maximum expression that of making narrative randomness a shrewd expedient to concatenate among them the dozens of characters extrapolated from the 'Invincible Universe.

Indeed, only Robert Kirkman managed to create a real ecosystem around your character flagship giving life, in parallel to the main story-line, to numerous narrative arcs with high quality ideas. The basics are obviously taken from some cornerstones of the American comic, but with unprecedented and interesting facets. Little banality, a lot of substance.

We will find the Wolf-Man on duty who will revisit the eternal diatribe between Werewolves and Vampires in a modern key, or the unstoppable Tech Jacket which, winking at Tony Stark's mighty armor, will lead the reader to experience spatial adventures. Each character mentioned, then, will eventually go to connect with the adventures of Mark Grayson in spectacular crossovers that leave you speechless.

Password? Versatility

Invincible lives on a particular balance, dictated by a restricted one adaptability between designers who, faithfully following Kirkman's great ingenuity, have managed to give that touch of inspiration useful to iconize some of the opera's leading characters. Few people know it, but Cory Walker, the first designer of Invincible, abandoned the project after only a few numbers. The good happened to him Ryan Ottley who, having no important role at that moment, took up the work wholeheartedly.

A fundamental interchange for the growth of the product, considered the perfect amalgam between Ottley and Kirkman. Strength of Invincible are the bloody fighting scenes, a trademark that significantly raises the quality bar of the work, especially in the final stages.

The symbiosis of this slender team is perhaps the real reason that led to perfect growth. Many people define The Walking Dead as Kirkman's "masterpiece": in the respect of the historical comic book dedicated to zombies, we believe that the title goes right to Invincible.

A well-researched and unforced closure



We conclude with a last, dutiful eulogy to Robert Kirkman: the very conclusion of the work. The screenwriter managed not to become a slave to himself and, despite having the opportunity to perpetuate the story, he intelligently opted for a more than satisfactory closure of Invincible. A product started quietly that, in a pleasant and never hasty way, managed to collimate in a powerful narrative climax.

Many authors of Image Comics itself, and not only, have taken inspiration from the colossal series of Kirkman, a work that we are sure will become a real cult thanks to future television and film transpositions. We advise you to arrive well prepared for that day.