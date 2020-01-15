 The end of Crisis on Infinite Earths, a spectacular cameo and its implications

Share it:

The event Crisis on Infinite Earths of the Arrowverse It ended last night in the United States and it did so in a spectacular way, with more surprising cameos that have important implications for the future of the DC series, and even that could reach the future of DC cinema, if they want to take advantage of the pull of All this.

Crisis has delved into the idea of ​​the Parallel Lands, and with that, they have worried about linking up with a multitude of series of the DC universe, even those that had already years of history. Thus, the first three parts of the event, broadcast in December, connected with the Michael Keaton Batman, the Adam West Batman of the 60s series, the 2002 “Birds of Prey” series, the “Smallville” series and more (as we reviewed in our entry). The two episodes of the end of the event have brought new surprises, and although we will also dedicate its own entrance to review all those cameos and reference, there is one to participate that has a great impact, and therefore it should be analyzed separately.

NOTICE SPOILERS OF THE TWO FINAL EPISODES OF CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS

Ezra Miller's Fash has a cameo in Crisis on Infinite Earths

Unexpectedly, throughout the fourth chapter of the event, we have the great appearance of Ezra Miller's Flash, the same as we saw in the movies "Batman v Superman" Y "League of Justice" and that he will have his own movie in theaters in 2022. Miller's version and that of Gran Gustin share a shot for a moment, fulfilling the desire of many fans since these two versions of the Scarlet Sprinter coexist.

The brief conversation between the two Flash heroes includes Miller's character asking Gustin's if he is doing cosplay, that is, as if he were a fan. When the Arrowverse Barry is presented as Flash, Miller's Barry seems contemplative, implying that this is how the character of the "League of Justice" He gets his superhero name. Both congratulate each other on their costumes and shake hands, saying both: "I am Barry Allen", at exactly the same time. The exchange ends with Arrowverse Flash alluding to the destruction of the multiverse, saying: "This should be impossible now.". Miller's Flash seems confused. After the brief conversation, Miller's Flash disappears saying: "I told Victor this was possible.", which seems a clear mention of Cyborg. You have the whole scene in the video below.

This encounter takes place in the Force of Speed, and precisely this is what would justify being able to see Miller's Flash now that Antimonitor has destroyed all the Lands, as seen in the first half of the crossover. It is understood that we are seeing a remnant or a memory of the Flash of DC movies within the Force of Speed, although it is not that a much deeper explanation is given to its appearance.

The implications of the end of the Arrowverse

As many fans predicted, Crisis on Infinite Earths has ended up doing a reboot of the Arrowverse finally creating a single universe for the Arrowverse. I mean, already "Supergirl" Y "Black Lightning" they are not in different universes, and all these series of The CW coexist in a single universe. Of course, they have brought some changes that will affect the continuity of the events of the series, such as that the crimes of Lex Luthor's past have been eliminated and he is now a hero and even head of the DEO.

This new and unique Earth is called Earth-prime, leaving behind the numbers of the different Lands. In fact, that summary scene of this new situation leaves us again a multitude of cameos and references that you can see in the video below, such as the new series of Green Lantern of HBO Max (Earth-12), the new series of Stargirl (Earth-2) or "Doom Patrol" (Earth-21).

Facing the DC movie universe, we don't know what we can find from now on. Presumably, then, movies and series already exist in the same universe, but then, are there two Flash, Gustin's and Miller's, in the same universe? This situation may never be clarified. One might think that perhaps the Ezra Miller Flash movie could link to these events and serve to make a restart in the universe of films, even to connect with Robert Pattinson's Batman. This has the small problem that the Flash movie does not arrive until 2022. It is too long to explore the consequences of Crisis on Infinite Earths. Without forgetting that it seems unlikely that a film in the cinema ends up having such a direct connection with the series universe of The CW, that although we would love the fans, it would quite misplace the more general public that goes to the cinema.

Interestingly, although they do not give it a name as such, at the end of the event, it seems that the Arrowverse will have its own Justice League, which could collide again with the universe of DC movies. That makes us think that series and movies will continue to be disconnected.