         The end of Cahiers du Cinéma? The complete template of the mythical film magazine presents its resignation

Cahiers du Cinéma, the influential French film magazine founded in 1951, has just undergone the most drastic change in its existence, seriously doubting its future. The entire editorial board, consisting of 15 employees, resigned mass after the recent sale which has put the publication in the hands of new shareholders who could "create a conflict of interest for a critical publication", as they have stated.

the end of an era

In their statement, the employees also claimed that the people who make up the consortium of shareholders want to soften the criticism of the publication to offer a more accessible reading. "Regardless of the articles that are published, there would be suspicion of interference … Cahiers has always been committed, taking clear positions." The publication has developed a trajectory known for its academic pieces and lists usually against the current.

The publication was joined in 1951 by André Bazin, Jacques Doniol-Valcroze and Joseph-Marie Lo Duca. In its most prosperous days, Cahiers had payroll personalities such as Jean-Luc Godard, François Truffaut or Claude Chabrol, who spent part of their time writing about their passion. Éric Rohmer served as editor between 1957 and 1963, at which time his companion Jacques Rivette took over. André Téchiné, Léos Carax and Olivier Assayas, for example, have collaborated with the publication.

The announcement comes in full frantic moment for cinema in France and just after another massive resignation: the full board of directors of the César Awards, which requested a complete review of the organization amid a violent reaction to the 2020 nominees led by Roman Polanski.