The end of Better Call Saul will be better than Breaking Bad according to its creator

If anyone else had said it, he could have been taken as crazy. But having come out of Vince Gilligan's mouth, those words have created a lot of expectation. In effect, the creator of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul (which has already been renewed for a sixth and final season), has assured that the end of the latter will exceed the end of the first. Is that possible? Anyway, we will discover it in the next year 2021.

The information was dropped by Gilligan through the TV's Top 5 podcast (via Cinemablend) while comparing the spin-off prequel with the classic original drama. This is what he said about it: "This show, under Peter's leadership, will continue to hit hard. It's going to be amazing. And The Hollywood Reporter, and other wonderful news media, are going to have articles on, 'Which one had the best ending? Breaking Bad or? Better Call Saul? ' And I bet people will say Better Call Saul. ".

Remember that Better Call Saul will premiere its fifth season on February 23 and will issue the sixth at some indeterminate moment in 2021. In any case, it is striking that Gilligan says this, considering that he has been busy with The Way: A film of Breaking Bad Either they had the end thought for a long time, or they have read it by their peers and have thought that it is really spectacular. Whatever the case, it seems that we all win.

In any case, it is important that the final match, because as Gilligan has commented on more than one occasion, it is not expected that there will be more expansions of the Breaking Bad universe in the future. That is, that end of Better Call Saul will mean our last walk through Albuquerque through the tormented lives of those dear characters.

What do you think of his statements? What do you expect from the next seasons of the series? Send us your comments here or on social networks.

