 The end of Arrow will clarify the theme of John Diggle and Green Lantern according to David Ramsey

January 25, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
John Diggle and Green Lantern

The Serie "Arrow" It is at the gates of finishing its broadcast definitively. Next Tuesday the final episode is aired and although we know thanks to the promotional images how the episode will be focused, it also gives us a surprise. The actor David Ramsey He has advanced that this last chapter will finally solve one of the most prominent issues about his character John Diggle.

Obviously, we talked about that clue left by the previous crossover “Elseworlds” of 2018 that the 90's John of Earth is a Green Lantern. The truth is that the topic that John is really called John Stewart and that he chose to use his mother's last name is a topic that has been commented on by fans for years, and the crossover reference helped to further feed the speculation . In fact, in the seventh season of "Arrow", the episode dedicated to the character already revealed that John's father's name was Roy Stewart.

This past October, Ramsey commented that this season finale would clarify this situation, and advancing the final episode the actor has said that it will be there when we will receive our answers and that we will all be satisfied at the end:

Undoubtedly. You will receive absolutely your answers. And well deserved answers. We've been talking about this for years, and I think everyone at the end of the series will be very happy.

Via information | TV Line



