The end of Arrow could introduce Green Lantern on the Arrowverse

*TOtenure. The following article contains spoilers from the end of Arrow, the series of the Arrowverse that is broadcast on CW. Don't keep reading if you prefer to see it for yourself.

Without going to value the end of the series Arrow, which took place last morning at CW, we can say that it could have left clues about the arrival of Green Lantern at Arrowverse. It is true that the scene in question may lead to a more open interpretation, but there is no doubt that the reference is there. Another very different story is whether the character would be integrated into the next series of Greg Berlanti and HBO Max, or rather we will see a completely separate version of the hero, leading his own CW show.

The fact is that Arrow said goodbye to Emerald Archer and Stephen Amell, but the final moments of the episode could have laid the groundwork for the introduction of Green Lantern on the Arrowverse. Moreover, when John Diggle heads to Metropolis after letting his friend rest, a meteor crashes in the sky next to him.

And on closer inspection, that meteor turns out to be a box. Containing? That is the kit of the question and what leaves the answer to a more open interpretation. Inside a very bright green light appears. What could it be but a reference to the superhero in question?

In fact, many fans are convinced that this test is confirmation that some of the theories of the past could be true. For example, one that talks about the possibility of Diggle becoming the Green Lantern incarnation for the Arrowverse.

Moreover, David Ramsey himself, in statements for TV Guide, has left this possibility open: "It's a huge provocation, and obviously, your mind goes to one thing: that there is a ring and that he becomes this wonderful character and joins this group of galactic police, but it's still open, and that's the way that we wanted to quit. ".

