The Enchanted City: the infinite magic of the Oscar-winning film Ghibli

"I believe that stories have an important role to play in the formation of human beings, which can stimulate, amaze and inspire those who listen to them. (…) I believe that fantasy understood as imagination is very important. We should not remain too anchored to everyday reality, but leave room for the reality of the heart, mind and imagination. They are things that can help us in life".

Hayao Miyazaki he spoke these words on the occasion of the first projection of The enchanted city in Europe, during a press conference held in Paris at sunset in 2001. A message that summarizes the commitment of a life of the talented Japanese director, a real manifesto for what Studio Ghibli has achieved in over thirty years of activities in the field of animated feature films. A path in constant ascent, which has led the productions of Miyazaki and Takahata to reach an ever wider audience, crossing the boundaries of the Rising Sun to bring sumptuous magic and touching suggestions in cinemas and homes throughout the world.

The Enchanted City: a door ajar on Studio Ghibli

If the final consecration of the Japanese animation studio took place at home with the extraordinary success of Kiki: Home Delivery and the subsequent triumphant debut of Princess Mononoke, The enchanted city instead he scored a turning point for the affirmation of Studio Ghibli in the international animation scene. In the face of a production process that lasted about three years and a quantifiable investment of $ 19 million, the film had collections of more than 200 million even before having made its debut in Europe and the United States.

A public success destined to go hand in hand with an enthusiastic reception from film critics. In 2002, The enchanted city was awarded with theGolden Bear at the Berlin Film Festival, becoming the first animated film to be awarded the prestigious award. In 2003, the film also conquered the Oscar Award for Best Animated Film.

This wave of success became the wind capable of conveying the name of Studio Ghibli to the homes of the western general public. The feature film directed by Miyazaki became in fact a door through which millions of spectators were able to take a first step inside the garden of magic and charm of the cinematographic Ghibli. But what was the recipe that elevated The enchanted city a real manifesto in the field of world animation?

A female fairy tale

The will to create this film made its way into Miyazaki's mind when the latter found that the quality entertainment market of the time did not seem take into account the audience of the very young. The director's family friends had daughters aged around 10 years: reflecting on what their dreams and hopes could be for the future, the author progressively developed the desire to give life to a fairy tale on screen that had in girls own primary target, "(…) something they could think of and refer to when they imagine their future and their relationships with society".

Thus was born the figure of Chihiro, a ten-year-old girl like many, who suddenly finds herself the protagonist of an adventure that will test her ability to rely on herself. The film opens with the girl sitting in the back of the family car, discontented and pouting because forced to abandon friends because of a move. Heading towards the new house, the father loses the road and finds himself crossing an isolated wooded path, at the end of which stands a huge red wall, crossed by a tunnel.

Intrigued, he spurs his wife and daughter to venture out on an unscheduled tour to find out what lies on the other side. Thus it turns out that the short path leads to one clearing populated with strange buildings: a landscape that is mistaken by parents for a Luna Park in a state of neglect, but which generates a profound unease in Chihiro. However, his requests to leave will be worthless. On the contrary, having spotted a mysterious series of kiosks without managers but hosting delicious dishes, the two adults will not resist the temptation to taste their cuisine.

Unable to distract them from a gluttony that suddenly turned into greed, Chihiro ventures to discover the area, but is suddenly stopped by a boy, Haku, who seems to know her and who warns her to leave the area before night falls. A company that suddenly is a race against time: darkness suddenly approaches, while buildings come alive with nameless shadows, illuminated by the progressive awakening of a city that was initially dormant.

Reaching the parents, the girl discovers that because of their greed and a fatal curse they have turned into pigs: the night has now come and the escape has failed. Chihiro is now imprisoned in a crazy and suggestive world, fascinating and terrible, incredibly daily and at the same time surreal.

The whole city is in fact actually a gigantic spa frequented by gods, who come here to recover from their hard occupation. To manage the area we find Yubaba, a witch with enormous powers, but bound to accept under her roof anyone who proves willing to work. On the advice of Haku, Chihiro will therefore strengthen himself and manage to make himself accepted as an employee: a device to survive and in the meantime seek a way out of the crazy situation.

A world of possibilities

From this incipit will start a sumptuous epic, in which each shot exudes magnificence, in a riot of colors, details and characters that have become instantly iconic. The spa is a labyrinth of levels, sections and rooms, the activity of which is strictly regulated by a precise series of mandatory directives. Chihiro does his best to adapt and progressively, to the succession of each new little big challenge, the girl acquires confidence in her own means and starts carving out her own place in the enchanted city.

Here Miyazaki manages to create a perfect amalgam between the magical element and the ordinariness of working life, between comedy and adventure, between excited phases and moments of absolute quiet, dragging the viewer on a journey that lasts for 122 minutes during which the extraordinary world painted by Studio Ghibli does not cease to enchant even for a moment.

In the world of The enchanted city nothing is what it seems and the world surrounding Chihiro is a heap of constant changes and opportunities, where stopping apparently can represent a very serious mistake. A muddy creature to whom only Chihiro agrees to prepare a bath turns out to be the powerful deity of a river, whose waterway was however corrupted by pollution. A wandering deity and "Faceless", apparently ruthless and malevolent, is actually only desperate for a way to please those around her, in an attempt to fill a huge inner void. The only way she knows to ingratiate herself with others, however, is to offer them the ephemeral joy of gold destined to soon turn into gray dust.

Haku, the mysterious boy who assists the protagonist, is instead able to change shape and become a supple white dragon, but even the latter, in a continuous game of mirrors, will not prove to be his real essence.

Even Yubaba she is not only a treacherous and greedy witch, but also an overprotective mother and a manager exhausted and frustrated by the tasks of managing the spa. Not surprisingly, Miyazaki gives this figure a perfect counterpart: a twin sister able to show compassion and altruism, who agrees to help Chihiro in a time of great difficulty. In addition to advice and support, the elderly woman will also offer the young woman a small gift: a bright elastic for hair, rigorously handmade because if it were "simply" composed with the use of magic "then nothing would be worth it".

Ultimately, ne The enchanted city the Japanese director stages a universe in which everything is more than what appears, in which distinguishing between the essence of things and their most apparent manifestation is a fundamental lesson to move towards a personal maturation process. Also for this reason, the final test that Chihiro will undergo before being able to return home will be precisely being able to recognize his parents from other pigs, in a last tricky trick proposed by Yubaba.