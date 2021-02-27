The enchanted city, official: the master John Caird at work on a theatrical adaptation

Hayao Miyazaki, founder of Studio Ghibli, has approved for the first time a theatrical adaptation of The enchanted city, after talking privately with the legendary John Caird, a world-renowned British theater director. The British director has already begun work on the adaptation, and the premiere is set for February 2022.

The announcement came a few hours ago, but apparently the agreement dates back to the end of 2020. The premiere of the show is in Tokyo, and subsequently the crew will move to Osaka (April), Fukoka (May), Sapporo (June) and Nagoya (July), the last city where the show will take place. Below you can take a look at the official poster.

John Caird is best known for his adaptation of Les Misérables, and in the course of his career he has won two Tony Awards for Best Director, two Laurence Olivier Awards and the Drama Desk Award in 2016. He is also associate director of Royal Shakespeare Company. “I find myself very much in the themes dealt with in Miyazaki’s films“, said the director,”I’ve already spent countless hours adapting The Enchanted City, and I can’t wait to spend thousands more to achieve a perfect result.“.

Spirited Away is one of the most important anime movies ever, if not the most important. It is also the only Japanese animated film to be awarded at the Academy Awards, where it won the Oscar for best animated film. Expectations for John Caird’s adaptation are certainly very high.