The enchanted city: for sale the splendid scale reproduction of the baths of Yubaba

The online store of Donguri Kyowakoku, the Japanese store affiliated with Studio Ghibli, recently brought a new collector’s item that will undoubtedly appeal to fans of The Enchanted City. The product is nothing more than a wooden 3-D puzzle, which when assembled shows one perfect reproduction of the baths of Yababa.

The kit is extremely detailed and does not require the use of scissors, glue or other tools to assemble. Donguri Kyowakoku presented it as an integral part of the set dedicated to The Enchanted City, and in the photos visible at the bottom you can see how much the product has been studied in detail. Among the details it is possible to note reproductions of Chihiro and the Faceless, and the possibility of turning LEDs on and off to create a nocturnal effect has been confirmed.

At the bottom you can also access the link to take a look at the official website, where the standard price of 15,000 yen (About 122 euros) plus shipping costs. The model is 20.7cm high and 30.3cm wide, taking into account the bridge as well.

Meanwhile, we take the opportunity to remind you once again that Earwig and the Witch, the new film by Studio Ghibli, will debut by the end of 2020.